‘Yellowstone’ Treats Fans to Incredible Pic of Dutton Ranch to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

We don’t yet know when the next season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will arrive but you can bet the Dutton Ranch will be ready.

Nestled deep in the beautiful Montana mountainscape, the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch is an actual cattle ranch. The Chief Joseph Ranch doubles as the set for modern western drama, transforming to a TV-ready ranch during filming. Speaking of filming, “Yellowstone” will begin production of its fifth and latest season later this spring. The cast and crew will head back to Montana in May where the Chief Joseph Ranch will become the “Yellowstone” set once more. In a little St. Patrick’s Day tease, the “Yellowstone” social media page gave fans something to be excited about. The post includes a gorgeous photo of the “Dutton Ranch” as “Yellowstone” prepares to crank back up.

“It’s easy being green on the Dutton Ranch,” the “Yellowstone” post proclaims in the caption. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

As you can see from the photo, the old-timey wooden entrance sign reads “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch” in capital letters. The dirt road in the picture leads to the barn, where the Duttons stable their horses. Further up the road, you will find the bunkhouse and primary living quarters where cattle ranch owner John Dutton makes his home.

Fans of the popular series certainly enjoyed the gesture from “Yellowstone,” registering more than 15,000 “likes” in less than an hour. Several social media users commented on the post to say they can’t wait until their favorite show returns.

“So excited for a new season…when will it get here?” a fan says. “Hopefully we don’t have to wait as long as the last time. I am having ‘Yellowstone’ withdrawals already!”

‘Yellowstone’ Dutton Ranch Doubles as a Tourist Attraction for Fans

It’s no surprise that “Yellowstone” fans will shell out big bucks to stay at the Dutton Ranch. The Chief Joseph Ranch welcomes guests throughout the year when filming isn’t going on. In addition to serving as the show’s filming location, the ranch offers stunning views of the Montana Mountains and a tranquil nature experience.

Tourism efforts keep the Chief Joseph Ranch busy throughout the year. They often share photos and stories through the medium, encouraging fans of the show to take a look behind the “Yellowstone” scenes.

Earlier this year, the Chief Joseph Ranch gave fans a glimpse at what the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch may have looked like in 1935. The next spinoff from Taylor Sheridan’s universe will take place in 1932.

“In honor of the new ‘Yellowstone; origin story ‘1932,’ enjoy this throwback picture of the ranch from 1935!” the post says.