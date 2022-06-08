‘Yellowstone’ TV Guide ‘What’s Next for Beth’ Cover Revealed, Hits Newsstands Thursday

TV Guide is placing the spotlight on Beth Dutton through an “exclusive sneak peek” at Yellowstone Season 5 for their June 9 issue.

“What’s next for Beth?” TV Guide asks on their latest cover. Thursday, June 9 will see the release of the timeless trade’s first Yellowstone cover of 2022, and you guessed it: it’s all about Beth Dutton.

As the Dutton daughter, Kelly Reilly‘s been on the cover of TV Guide before. But not like this. In their December 30, 2021 issue, Reilly peaked out from behind the steely smile of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. For the June 9, 2022 issue, however, it’s truly all about Beth:

“What’s next for Yellowstone’s Beth? Plus, NASCAR, our favorite TV dads in honor of Fathers Day, and more in the latest issue of TV Guide Magazine,” TVG teases of the cover reveal.

With Kelly Reilly & TV Guide, ‘Yellowstone’ fans are in for a real treat’

Yellowstone fans are in for a real treat, too. Through an exclusive on-set interview, Kelly Reilly offers tantalizing details on the show’s next season. Via the actress, sneak peeks ahead of the issue’s release include:

And she doesn’t stop there. What’s Next for Beth also features insight from Reilly on her character’s long-awaited marriage to Rip and how we’ll find these two star-crossed lovers in Season 5.

“They’re in a beautiful, solid place,” she reveals. “There’s something magical for her that this is now, finally, her husband, her person forever. Marriage for her is a wonderful thing.”

But if that feels a tad shocking for Beth Dutton, hold onto your horses. “Has it tamed her? No,” Reilly adds. And there’ll be no “mama” moniker for her from Carter (Finn Little) in Season 5, either. That was a one-and-done mistake by the orphan, Reilly retorts. “That’s opening a Pandora’s box.”

TV Guide’s What’s Next for Beth issue hits newsstands Thursday, June 9. Yellowstone returns to television exclusively on Paramount Network this November 13.