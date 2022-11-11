‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals His Favorite Jamie Dutton Scene That Changed Him Forever: Outsider Exclusive

Wes Bentley has a fascinating answer for his favorite Jamie Dutton moment in Yellowstone‘s half-decade of existence, as revealed in our interview ahead of Season 5.

After more than five years of inhabiting the Dutton’s black sheep and so many meaty scenes sparring with Beth and John, it feels a tall order to get an all-time favorite Jamie Dutton scene out of Wes Bentley. But the down-to-earth actor is more than happy to indulge.

“That’s a very good question. I think most of the scenes with Beth,” Wes offers of his co-star, Kelly Reilly, before pausing. As he does, a scene of an entirely different sort floods his brain, and his answer becomes a definite one.

“Actually, it’s the scene with my father, my biological father, last season. The one where [Jamie] almost shoots him, but he breaks down and wants that love anyway,” the Yellowstone actor reveals. “I don’t know why, really; I can’t put words to it. But it was just so complicated. At the end of that day, my head was on another planet. It just brought me to another place, and made me realize that Jamie is a really raw, raw person.”

‘I could feel his brittleness in that moment’

This wasn’t the scene where Jamie murders Garrett Randall (Will Patton) in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale. Instead, it’s their initial confrontation within Jamie’s new ranch home, when Jamie points his pistol at Randall for putting out the assassination attempts on his Dutton family.

In that moment, Jamie is a trigger’s pull away from killing his biological father. But as Bentley says, the wildly-tortured soul finds himself incapable in that moment. He chooses Randall’s warped love over the broken family he’s been shunned by.

“I could feel his brittleness in that moment, and I thought that was interesting,” Bentley continues of inhabiting Jamie in the scene; a moment that changed his outlook on the character – and himself as an actor – from that day forward.

Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley talks Yellowstone Season 5 and his favorite Jamie moments. Outsider

Wes Bentley on What to Expect from Jamie Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

When it comes to Season 5, Bentley says Jamie is now fully up against his most “dangerous” opponents ever: his Dutton family. But this doesn’t mean his attorney general is done fighting for the one thing he’s always protected: the family ranch itself.

“He’s still gotta play the game. He still wants to be a part of the ranch itself,” Bentley reveals as we discuss Season 5. “And he wants to survive the threats brought about by Beth. So I think he’s sort of got to play their game. At least for now.”

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4. Photo Courtesy Paramount Network Press.

For those holding out hope for a Jamie/Beth/John reconciliation, though, don’t hold your breath. Wes reveals, as far as he can say, that Jamie is in no way looking to go back to the way things were. Too much has happened, and “the way things were” was too broken to begin with.

“I don’t think he’ll ever feel that again; what he once physically felt [for that family],” Bentley offers. “I think now he realizes that he won’t be healed. Now, it’s about winning this game and surviving.”

I did, however, ask him if taking Beth to the train station would at least make Jamie feel any better. After a hearty laugh, Bentley gave his answer, and much more, in the rest of our Yellowstone Season 5 interview here – along a whole lot more insight into Jamie Dutton.

Wes Bentley returns as Jamie this Sunday, November 13 at 8 PM ET in Yellowstone Season 5’s two-hour premiere event, exclusively on Paramount Network. In the meantime, be sure to check out our joint interviews with co-stars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kelsey Asbille, too.