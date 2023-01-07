‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Knows How He Wants the Show To End

With Jamie and Beth Dutton on the verge of (literally) killing each other, it seems that Yellowstone as a series might be nearing an end. Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley says Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan knows exactly how he wants the hit series to end.

Wes Bentley discussed Sheridan’s vision for the end of Yellowstone at a panel at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles on Friday. While there, the Jamie Dutton actor said, “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it.”

That said, he did admit, “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how [he wants it to end].”

Bentley also shared during the panel discussion that, in his and his character’s eyes, Jamie Dutton is already dead.

“I don’t think he’s playing a game here,” the Yellowstone star said of Jamie heading into the back half of season five. “He does want to see something left for his son. I think he has seen himself [dead] from the beginning of the season. He’s already end-gamed what is happening to him. He knows what’s coming and he’s trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities.”

Though we have no idea what to expect regarding the feud between Jamie and Beth, we do know that both stars, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly—not to mention the rest of Yellowstone‘s cast—head back to Montana next month to begin shooting the second part of season five.

Jamie Dutton’s Complexities Have a Real-Life Impact on ‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley

Though Wes Bentley seems at peace with his Yellowstone character’s bleak fate heading into season five, the actor previously did admit that it can often be difficult to play such a complex character. And given how emotionally distraught Jamie is, the adopted Dutton often has a very real impact on Wes Bentley’s own psyche.

During a fall interview ahead of Yellowstone‘s season five premiere, Bentley claimed, “Jamie’s empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad.”

Ranch problems aside, Jamie’s life is in constant turmoil. And sadly, for Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley, the character’s negative psyche tends to have a detrimental impact on the actor’s own.

The Yellowstone star explained, “I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or just trying to ignore it and find another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray [someone else’s] sadness. You have to let it be there.”

As such, Bentley said that sometimes, “Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad.”

Tasked with playing such an emotionally complex character, the Yellowstone star tries frequently to leave Jamie Dutton “on the field.”