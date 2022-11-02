‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Totes a ‘Rageful’ Jamie Dutton in Season 5: ‘It’s Not Gonna Be Pretty’

Based on the season five trailer of Yellowstone, which debuted in September, we already know tensions are running high among the Duttons. However, a lot of our focus has been on Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) as they navigate married life, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he figures out his role as governor of Montana. However, at the bottom of the Dutton barrel, we have Jamie, the real politician of the family, and the character that, no matter how hard he tries, just can’t seem to find his way out from under Beth and John’s thumbs. Now, with season five premiering this month, Jamie in Beth’s pocket, and John unable to trust his son, Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley promises that his character is going to be “rageful” this season and that things will definitely get ugly—er.

“He’s full of rage,” Wes Bentley said of his Yellowstone character. Fans will recall last season when his sister Beth forced him to kill his biological father Garrett Randall and, when he went to get rid of the body, was caught in action by none other than Beth, who now holds that fact over him as blackmail.

Speaking about his soon-to-air interactions with his onscreen sister, Bentley said of Jamie, “[He and Beth] have intense interactions at another level this season.”

Wes Bentley Promises Revenge for Jamie

According to TV Insider, Jamie, always thinking, is “smart enough” not to immediately act on his rage. Instead, the outlet points out that the troubled Yellowstone character, who is pent up with all kinds of extreme emotions, has plenty of time to plot and enact revenge.

“He’s empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad,” Bentley said of Jamie. That complex combination of emotions is, ultimately, what makes Jamie such a controversial character. Following his father’s violent death, some Yellowstone fans became angry with Jamie, expressing their hatred for him. Others, however, became frustrated with Beth for putting Jamie in that situation in the first place.

Even more significantly, the Yellowstone star’s preview of the upcoming fifth season makes us think that Jamie no longer has the support of the small family he created: that with his girlfriend Christina and their infant son.

“It’s only so long till he’s got to do something,” Bentley warned. “What is redemption for him? It’s not gonna be pretty.”

Why Many ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Side with Beth Against Jamie:

Alongside John’s battle against, well, any Montanan that opposes him, one of the biggest conflicts within Yellowstone is Beth’s never-ending war with her brother Jamie. And while certain moments throughout the series, and Wes Bentley’s description of the character’s mental state above, have us in part empathizing with the adopted Dutton child, there’s one reason many fans side with Beth instead of Bentley’s character.

The war of words between Beth and Jamie Dutton helps drive the dynamism of their troubled sibling relationship. However, on multiple occasions, Jamie’s put his hands on Beth in a violent manner and it’s that reason that has many fans voting Team Beth. Early on in the series, Beth even tells her brother, “a real man would’ve walked away” after striking her in the face. That statement alone speaks to the kind of man Jamie is capable of being.