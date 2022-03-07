‘Yellowstone’: Who’s the Most Upstanding Character on the Show?

There is some Yellowstone character that might be considered upstanding. Of course, some who watch the Paramount Network drama have ideas. Some might say it’s Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes. Others might even point toward Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White. But you know who might have some ideas about a Yellowstone character being an upstanding one? Those fans over on Reddit. A thread on the platform gets to their point.

‘Yellowstone’ Character Choice For Upstanding One Draws Interest

Let’s start it out with the original poster who starts out with a qualifying statement. “Please bear in mind I’m only halfway through season two,” the Redditor writes. “I’d love to know what people feel about these very layered, very complex characters. Favorite character?

“I ask because somewhere on another post I made, someone suggested they’re all bad,” the Yellowstone fan writes on the upstanding character note. “At this point, I find that to be a very rigid way of thinking. I also disagree. In fact, those I find to be the most sinister are not anyone from Dutton Ranch. What say you?”

Well, this opens up a can of worms, doesn’t it? Still, here are some Yellowstone fans offering their replies. One writes: “Walker, Jimmy, and Teeter seem to be the most genuinely good people on the show. I used to be on the fence on Lloyd, but something goes down between Lloyd and Walker later in the show and I really respected the way Lloyd handled and resolved it.”

Kayce Dutton Is Called ‘A Good Man’ By One Of Show’s Fans

This Redditor gives his nod to Kayce being “a good man.” The writer says, “He is loyal to his father which is to be expected but he seems to have a good head on his shoulder and tries to do right by the people in his life. Whether it’s Rainwater, Jamie, Rip, Monica…Kayce has always been respectful of people.” Another one replies: “Agree with all your picks, especially Kayce.”

A Yellowstone fan says, “I see Jimmy as a true good guy”. Then another one replies, “After Texas, he was a f**king good man. And his name is Jim now.”

Here is a vote for another character. “Rip” is what the fan writes. Rip Wheeler is played by Cole Hauser. But Rip? “….Rip murders people as part of his job” this fan states. Yet this one supports the call: “F**king love Rip.”