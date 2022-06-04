‘Yellowstone’: Why Rip & Beth May Be Running the Dutton Ranch in Season 5

With John Dutton running for governor on “Yellowstone,” is it possible for him to take on the responsibility of holding government office while still running the ranch? Who could he possibly trust to take over for him if it all becomes too much? In my opinion, as far as speculation goes, I think John is going to win the gubernatorial race, and then a big plot point is going to be who’s good enough to take over the ranch?

But then, we have Kayce’s “end of us” vision quest to factor in here. The point is, we have no idea what’s going to happen, there are so many possible plot directions. We can only consider what we know at this point, and try to fit the pieces together.

If we’re talking who could possibly take over the ranch from John, I think the only obvious choice is Beth and Rip. Beth and John had a bit of a falling out at the end of season 4, but I feel like there’s still no one he trusts more than Beth. And Rip is like his right-hand man; of all his men, John trusts Rip the most. After all, he probably wouldn’t let just anyone marry his daughter.

“Yellowstone” fans on Reddit, per Express, recently shared their thoughts about what could happen if John becomes governor. “I don’t love this governor idea,” wrote one fan, “but maybe Rip and Beth will run the ranch, as they should.” Another fan agreed, sharing that they liked the idea of Beth and Rip running the ranch.

Who Will Run the Ranch On ‘Yellowstone’? Plus, What Kelly Reilly Thinks is in Store For Beth Dutton

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly shared that she doesn’t think Beth will be slowing down any time soon.

“Well […] the problem is how do we top it every year?” she said, speaking first of “Yellowstone” as a whole. “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him.”

She then spoke about her character specifically, citing Beth and Rip’s impromptu marriage at the end of season 4. “And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

Could this continued fierceness lend itself to Beth having to take control of the ranch in the future? And what about Kayce’s vision quest, we have to contend with that as well. Could Beth get control of the ranch, only for it to be ripped away from her? Only time, and season 5, will tell.