‘Yellowstone’ Will Not Air New Episode on Christmas Day, But ‘1923’ Will

A friendly reminder that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sunday, December 25. Prequel 1923, however, will air Episode 2.

Sadly, Yellowstone fans will not be getting a new episode of Season 5 for Christmas. The show is going dark this week, which means the mid-season finale, or Season 5, Episode 8, won’t arrive for another week. But when it does, we’ll be bringing in the New Year with the Duttons.

“Please note, there will be a dark week on 12/25 with the mid season finale airing on 1/1/23,” Paramount reps confirmed to Outsider last week. What an episode we’ll have for New Year’s Day, though! Word is the mid-season finale will blow our minds, so here’s to hoping.

In the meantime, a new episode of 1923 will hit on Christmas Day. Episode 2 of the record-breaking prequel streams on Paramount Plus Sunday, December 25, and we’ve got all the details for you below.

Titled “Nature’s Empty Throne,” 1923 Season 1, Episode 2’s synopsis reads:

Jacob and the Yellowstone cowboys save one of their own before deciding their next move. Teonna continues to endure at the hands of Sister Mary. Cara and Emma discuss Elizabeth and Jack. Alexandra makes a bold decision.

If you don’t remember an Alexandra from the first episode, you’re not crazy. We’ve yet to meet this character in the show, but we will on Christmas, and did see her briefly in the trailer for the Yellowstone prequel. Played by Julia Schlaepfer, Alexandra is described as “a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.”

By the looks of it all, she’s sure to meet Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) during his African exploits.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Will Continue to Explore Spencer Dutton in Episode 2

We’re just getting to know Spencer in 1923, too. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks. Within, we traveled back to a time following 1883‘s events, when we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Fast-forward to 1923‘s premiere episode and we were introduced to the adult version of this Dutton sibling. Sklenar’s Spencer has grown into a big game hunter – one who prefers Africa’s big cats as prey. Vicious flashbacks reveal, in part, why he has chosen this life, too.

A horrific tour during World War I haunts Spencer. And like so many veterans, he has chosen to carve his own path instead of attempting some form of normalcy.

For his excursion in 1923‘s first episode, Spencer has been contracted to take down a massive leopard; one that’s acquired a taste for human flesh. So he sets himself and his compatriots up as the bait, and the game is on. If you missed that wild premiere, don’t fret – Outsider has you covered there, too.

1923 streams Sundays exclusively on Paramount Plus.