‘Yellowstone’ Wins Most-Watched Entertainment Show on TV in 2021-2022 Season

Football is still the biggest thing on TV overall, but “Yellowstone” ranked highest for an entertainment series on basic cable in last year’s fall season. The people love “Yellowstone,” and the numbers prove it. In past years, “Yellowstone” wasn’t included in the Nielsen ratings because it premiered in the summers. But, for season 4, Paramount decided to premiere in the fall, running from November to January.

Per Variety, the success of “Yellowstone” marks the first time since AMC’s “The Walking Dead” that a basic cable show has beat out broadcast with the most-watched series. “Yellowstone” is now the most-watched series among the 18-49 crowd, and the only entertainment series to boast a 2.0 rating. “1883” and “The Mayor of Kingstown” made the Top 100 lists as well. But, Variety didn’t include them in the 2021-22 fall ratings round-up because they mostly aired on Paramount+ instead of cable.

Overall, “Yellowstone” fell only behind Sunday (NBC), Monday (ESPN), and Thursday (Fox) night football, but that’s to be expected; football draws huge numbers every season. If there’s one thing people love more than modern cowboys, it’s guys throwing a pigskin around.

‘Yellowstone’ Stays Most-Watched Series on Cable, Plus Set for Honors at ACM Awards

The ACM Awards are in, and “Yellowstone” is getting special recognition; this Wednesday morning, the Academy of Country Music revealed the recipients of their awards. The awards will be given at the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors. The ceremony takes place on August 24, 2022 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

As for “Yellowstone,” the modern western is receiving the ACM Film Award which recognizes “an outstanding television movie, series, or feature film released during the preceding calendar year which prominently features Country Music,” according to the Academy.

Andrea von Foerster is “Yellowstone”s music supervisor; she works with artists like Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Lainey Wilson to get the authentic and moody sound for “Yellowstone” exactly right. She also worked on movies like “(500) Days of Summer,” “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” and Taylor Sheridan’s competition series “The Last Cowboy.”

Additionally, members of the “Yellowstone” cast also live and breathe music. Kevin Costner is in a band, Kevin Costner & The Modern West, while Ryan Bingham has his own thriving music career. The show often features his music, mostly with him performing as his character, Walker.

ACM praised “Yellowstone” by saying that the series continues to “introduce viewers to numerous Country and Americana artists beyond the mainstream” over the course of its 4 seasons. True, the music on “Yellowstone” is something truly unique. It adds mood, depth, and emotion to its scenes, taking the show beyond just the words on the page.