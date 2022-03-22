‘Yellowstone’ Wishes Cole Hauser Happy Birthday With Badass Rip Wheeler Pic

“Yellowstone” fans, prepare to wish Cole Hauser (aka our favorite cowboy) a very special birthday as he turns 47 years old.

Cole Hauser has done a phenomenal job playing Rip Wheeler over the last four “Yellowstone” seasons. We hope he takes some time for himself to celebrate today, especially with his gorgeous family. This seems to be the week of birthdays for the Hausers, with Cole’s wife Cynthia turning 46 on March 17. Now, it’s Cole’s turn.

The official “Yellowstone” social media accounts sent out a happy birthday message to our Rip Wheeler. They posted a badass photo of him from Season 4, featuring a beautiful Montana sky behind him.

“You better watch the bass in your voice when you wish @colehauser22 a happy birthday!” the “Yellowstone” accounts captioned their posts.

Many fans also took to the comments to wish the cowboy well. “Happy Birthday to our favorite TV cowboy! We love you, Cole,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Jay Shaw said, “My birthday was March 5th, so if you make it down to Texas let’s enjoy a couple cold ones. Happy Birthday, @colehauser!!!!”

Some “Yellowstone” fans even got a little punny. “Happy birthday @colehauser. Hope it’s a RIP Roaring good time and your best year yet.”

So far, Cole Hauser hasn’t spilled any of his birthday plans just yet. But we’re sure we’ll see an update from him or a family member soon.

What Have We Heard From ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Lately?

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser doesn’t post too often on social media. But when he does, it always leaves an impression. Like this beautiful birthday post dedicated to his mom, Cass Warner. Cole Hauser shared an adorable picture of him playing with animal toys as a child, joined by his mother. Then, if you click on the next picture, you see the two of them side by side today. It’s as wholesome as ever.

Cole Hauser also recently posted some Saturday wisdom. He likes to put these meaningful quotes out on social media every once in a while. And this one really hits home hard. The quote reads, “Being honest may not get you a lot of friends. But it’ll always get you the right ones.”

Those are some words to live by. Hauser’s also posted inspirational quotes that humble you. “No matter how big your house is, how recent your car is, or how big your bank account is, the grave is still going to be the same size. Stay humble!”

And of course, the “Yellowstone” star is always happy to update us on his family. Earlier this month, he shared a picture of his family after they raised $181,868 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. See it for yourself below.