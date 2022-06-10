‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas To Return for Season 5

Alright, Outsiders, let’s try to remain. calm. Because Yellowstone is bringing young John Dutton back with Josh Lucas in Season 5. He hasn’t been around since 2019, but during his time on the show, Lucas made a ton of fans. This is news that is going to have a lot of y’all even more excited for the new season if that’s possible.

When you have to play the younger version of a Kevin Costner character, it can be a bit daunting. However, the 50-year-old actor has done a great job in his limited time on the series. This season seems to be promising recurring flashbacks with not just Lucas, but others as well.

We’re going to get more looks at young Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, played by Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, respectively. Getting those looks back on the early years of these characters adds a depth that fans love.

Deadline reported on the return of Lucas and the others. However, they also announced a few other recurring cast members. These include Kai Caster, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. Oh, and country music singer Lainey Wilson, imagine that. Also, fans will likely recognize Olivieri from 1883 the Yellowstone origin story series.

There isn’t much that Lucas has posted on Instagram. However, he has had some recent posts of himself in the cattle ring and messing around with one mean-looking bucking bronco. So, he’s getting his ranch hands ready for the Montana lifestyle.

This season of Yellowstone is going to be awesome. While the details are not all there yet, I’m gonna go ahead and get my hopes up. I trust in Taylor Sheridan to deliver, he hasn’t let us down yet. There’s more great cast information as well.

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Get an Upgrade to Their Roles

Over the years, a few stars have made big names for themselves on Yellowstone and they’re about to get more involved in Season 5. Both Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz are going to be upgraded from recurring characters to regulars on the series. So, expect plenty of political drama between the Duttons, Broken Rock, and the governor’s office.

With that in mind, I couldn’t be more excited for this season. It’s going to be springboarding off what many expect to be a great awards season for the series. With stars like Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, things are going to be just as exciting as they have ever been, but with more stories to tell both past and present.

What will we learn about the Dutton’s pasts? Is there something brewing with the reservation and the governor? The answers are all going to be in Season 5 of Yellowstone. The only bad news is, that could be a while away at this point.