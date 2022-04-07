‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas Reveals His Uncanny Resemblance to Abraham Lincoln

Apparently, “Yellowstone” star Josh Lucas bears an incredible resemblance to Abraham Lincoln, which he revealed in Ken Burns’ latest documentary.

Lucas surprised fans with a post on Instagram earlier that teased a behind-the-scenes look at his resemblance. The “Yellowstone” star had to be “screen-tested” to play Lincoln in the documentary, so Josh Lucas showed us what that looks like.

“In honor of my friends/the great Ken Burns’s new Documentary about Ben Franklin here are a few photos of when I screen-tested to play Abraham Lincoln,” Lucas captioned the post. “Burns’s doc is profound and so worth watching now more than ever! @kenburnspbs @pbs #benfranklin #kenburns.” See the resemblance for yourself below.

It’s uncannily accurate. To see it fully fleshed out, you’ll have to watch Ken Burns’ documentary, “Benjamin Franklin: A Ken Burns Film,” on PBS. The first episode aired on April 4, while the second episode aired on April 5. The whole documentary is about four hours long, split into two parts.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Hints at Potential Return to Show

When he’s not playing Abraham Lincoln for a Ken Burns documentary, Josh Lucas debates a return to “Yellowstone.”

If fans will remember, Lucas starred as a young John Dutton in the first two seasons of the show. We did not see him appear in any flashbacks for Seasons 3 and 4. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t make a surprise return for Season 5. Production begins in mid-May, so we’ll have to wait until then to see if he shows up behind the scenes.

Either way, Josh Lucas hinted that he’d like to return to “Yellowstone” in the future. Even if it’s not for this upcoming season. There’s always more to learn about John Dutton’s past, and Lucas is happy to paint a picture for us.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lucas answered whether or not there was a chance he could return to the show.

“I really, really hope so,” Lucas said. “And I say that with sort of a wink in my eye because I think so. I really do. It’s one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever done.”

Taylor Sheridan, take note if you’re reading this. And really, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Josh Lucas on our screens again in “Yellowstone.” We know Sheridan has increased interest in the Dutton’s past. That’s evident enough from the two prequel series he’s created, “1883” and “1932.”

“1883” wrapped up this past January, while “1932” should debut sometime later this year. The latter show will focus on a generation of Duttons in the Great Depression, potentially introducing us to John Dutton’s father as a young man. Could this tie into more flashbacks between young John Dutton and his father in “Yellowstone?” Anything’s possible.