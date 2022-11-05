‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas Reveals Incredible BTS Footage Ahead of Season 5

We’ve got “Yellowstone” fever and the only cure is more behind-the-scenes photos from the cast. Josh Lucas, who portrays young John Dutton, recently posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring the “Yellowstone” crew and the amazing Montana sky.

The first video shows just how many people actually work on “Yellowstone.” The set is crowded with crew members rushing around, doing their jobs. When we think of shows like “Yellowstone,” we tend to think just about the actors, because they’re the ones directly accessible to us. But, there are so many people behind-the-scenes who make the show run. Without them, there’d be no show. I’d like to see an interview with the crew every once in a while, just to get a sense of how the show works behind the curtain.

Josh Lucas is great at highlighting the “Yellowstone” crew, as he’s done in his recent posts. The other thing he’s great at highlighting is the Montana landscape. His photos feature scrub-covered mountains and hills in the background of the set, showcasing the beautiful natural formations in Montana. The real pièce de résistance is his video of the Montana sky, featuring what he calls the “Yellowstone” basecamp.

It’s an amazing sight, looks practically painted on, but Lucas assures fans that there’s no filter involved. That’s real, genuine Montana sky. One fan commented, “And that’s why they call it Big Sky,” which sounds about right. The sky out there is truly a marvel.

Josh Lucas Is Back For Season 5 Flashbacks, Plus Wes Bentley Says John Dutton is a ‘Shady’ Governor

Josh Lucas will be giving us a look into John Dutton’s past again in season 5, and maybe he’ll reveal some insight into why he’s, as Wes Bentley put it, a “shady” governor.

The newest “Yellowstone” trailer revealed that John Dutton is the new governor of Montana. There are big changes everywhere, for everyone. Especially for John. But, even with this new responsibility, he’s still a little bit shady. But, then again, we’ve always known him to be a little morally gray.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley declared that John Dutton is “trying to blow it all up.” He shared that John is going to use his newly gained power to solely benefit himself, at least at first. Apparently, he’s using his position to put a stop to the airport development. “That becomes a clash of state versus corporate power,” Bentley continued. “Jamie tries to convince [John and Beth] they could use, rather than break or bend, the law to do the things they want to do. But they’re a blunt object.”

According to Bentley, John Dutton eventually has to face the music. “You could argue John is his own worst enemy at this point,” he said. Is John going to be selfish and use his power for himself? Or is he going to make some positive changes in the state? Has he become governor simply for his own gain? Honestly, “Yellowstone” wouldn’t be the same if it was turned into an hour of John Dutton actually using his power the way he’s supposed to as governor.