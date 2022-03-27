‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas’ Spectrum Original Series ‘Long, Slow Exhale’ to Debut Next Week

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas is making his Long, Slow Exhale debut next week on Spectrum. The 12-part Spectrum Original airs on April 4th and will have a nine-month run on its original platform before moving to a second run on BET.

The story will follow successful college basketball coach J.C. Abernathy as she navigates herself through a potentially career-ending sexual abuse scandal. While trying to learn the truth behind the allegation, she has to make decisions that will hurt not only her but also her family and team.

Josh Lucas will play the university’s athletic director Hilman Ford, and Rose Rollins will star as Coach Abernathy. There’s not much information about Lucas’ role in the series. But judging by the official trailer, his character looks to be a major player in the plot.

Spectrum will drop three episodes each week until the finale on Monday, April 25th. The first of the shows will also be available on-demand on April 14th.

After Staring in Yellowstone, Josh Lucas Also Filmed a Deep Sea Thriller

Long, Slow, Exhale is only one of a handful of projects that Josh Lucas has filmed since playing a younger Kevin Costner on Yellowstone. And one of those projects pits him against a massive shark in a sci-fi thriller.

In a movie titled The Black Demon, Lucas stars as Paul Sturges, an oilman who takes his family on what’s supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Bahia Azul. But when he gets there, the town is crumbling and the residents are gone.

After arriving, Sturges heads to an oil rig with his wife and kids to do a routine inspection before hitting the beach. When he lands, he finds the tower in complete disrepair. And he learns why when a massive megalodon dubbed the Black Demon rises from the waters to kill him.

It’s a far cry from Dutton Ranch and a college sports department, but we’re definitely looking forward to watching Josh Lucas fighting for his life as a prehistoric sea-creature chases him through a tropical paradise.

The movie is currently in post-production. But director Adrian Grunberg hopes to premiere The Black Demon in 2023.

Aside from The Black Demon, Josh Lucas will also play in Lilly. The movie, which is currently filming, follows the life of Lilly Ledbetter, an activist who famously fought the Supreme Court in order to get fair pay for women in 2007.

Lucas will play Lilly’s husband, Charles, who stood by his wife despite dealing with threats against his life.