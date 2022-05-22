‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas to Star in Thriller With ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington

Coming soon, Yellowstone‘s Josh Lucas is joining Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington for a new thriller that’s sure to be a success. Outsiders, get ready for Blood For Dust.

Along with Scoot McNairy, the three will follow Rod Blackhurst’s direction to portray two old friends. Cliff and Ricky find each other at a pivotal moment in their life. But this reunion quickly turns into a fatal, cross-state drug deal.

Here’s the show’s description from Variety:

“Former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making serious money, reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs.”

Rick ends up taking the opportunity to eliminate his competition. As a result, it’s Cliff that has to deal with the choices they’ve made.

Written by David Ebeltoft, from a story co-written by Blackhurst and Ebeltoft, the thriller’s team includes producers Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira. Executive producers include Ford Corbett and David Ebeltoft.

Of course, as we know, Josh Lucas’ most recent claim to fame is his role as young John Dutton in Yellowstone. Harrington’s biggest role was John Snow in Game of Thrones. However, Lucas also starred in Sweet Home Alabama and Ford v. Ferrari. Meanwhile, Harington has starred in Pompeii and Eternals. McNairy has appeared in works like Argo and 12 Years a Slave.

Producing Team Says ‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Is ‘Perfectly’ For Role of Drug Dealer

Not surprisingly, Blackhurst can’t wait until Blood For Dust appears on screens. He shared his admiration of the thriller’s main three stars and their work ethic.

“While ‘Blood For Dust’ is a story born from the realities of our times, it’s also a pulse pounding thriller about family, pain, greed, mobile defibrillator units, the American dream and its contradictions therein,” said Blackhurst. “I’m beyond grateful to be getting into the trenches alongside Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas — all of them fathers, like myself, working to take care of our families while anxiously wondering what the future of our times has in store as we tell this parable of America.”

Blackhurst isn’t the only one excited for Blood For Dust. Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser and Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier are just as enthusiastic.

“’Blood for Dust’ promises to be a nail-biting action-packed thriller,” Fraser said.

Perrier added, “Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington are perfectly matched to portray the ill-fated partners in this tale of greed and ambition. And we know that Josh Lucas is perfectly cast in the role of their drug and gun dealing boss.”