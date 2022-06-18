‘Yellowstone’: Young John Dutton Star Josh Lucas Is Back in Action at Dutton Ranch for Season 5 in New Pic

“Yellowstone” season 5 has started filming in Montana, and everyone has gathered and is sharing posts on social media from set. Josh Lucas, who portrays young John Dutton on the show, is also back on set and added his look behind the scenes.

On Instagram, Lucas shared a photo of himself on the back of a horse, with the Dutton ranch and beautiful Montana hills in the background. It looks like training is well underway for cast and horses alike. Lucas captioned his photo with a quote; “‘There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.'” He credited Will Rogers at the end of the caption, and also tagged the official “Yellowstone” Instagram.

Since Josh Lucas plays young John Dutton, that definitely means we’re getting flashbacks in season 5. Of what, we’ll have to wait and see. But, we do know that season 5 is going to be absolutely nuts. John Dutton running for governor, Rip and Beth married, Jamie blackmailed, and Kayce with his mysterious vision quest, not to mention much, much more; there’s plenty to explore for a new season and beyond.

Josh Lucas Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ Set, Plus Kelly Reilly Almost Reveals a Major Spoiler

Usually, as I’ve said before, the “Yellowstone” stars are great at keeping quiet about spoilers. They’ve given hints, but no matter how hard anyone tries, they won’t reveal major details for upcoming seasons. Recently, though, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly nearly spilled the beans on a very important plot point.

In conversation with Vulture, Reilly spoke about her character, what to expect in season 5, and almost revealed something crucial to the plot. When discussing the “tightrope between confidence and arrogance” that Beth walks, Reilly explained, “There’s a bit of recklessness to Beth, but also a part of her that doesn’t know how to keep the wolves at bay.”

She continued, “In season four, John comes up with this idea of running for governor. That’s a light-switch moment for her. I don’t think it’s anything she ever thought he would consider doing because that’s not who he is. He’s certainly not a politician, but Beth understands this will be the way she can manipulate power in order to shut down the airport and shut down Market Equities.”

Then, she hit us with the almost-spoiler. “So when he — I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that.” Reilly then quickly re-routed, and explained, “I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage. In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

We’re definitely excited to see Beth in this new era of her life, and to see the flashback that Josh Lucas’ presence promises us. Safe to say, we can’t wait for season 5 of “Yellowstone.”