‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere Date With Epic Rip Wheeler Pic

The “Yellowstone” Season 5 premiere date has finally arrived, and no one is more excited than Cole Hauser. The Rip Wheeler actor posted a pic of his character with a message for fans on Sunday morning.

“Hope y’all are happy that’s it’s finally the day for S5! Thx to all of you that have support us over the years and made us the success we are,” Hauser writes. The pic shows a rare smile from Rip Wheeler as he appears to be on horseback on the Dutton ranch.

Cole Hauser fans flooded the comments section with messages about how excited they are about the premiere. “Counting down the hours now, Cole! I’m betting the premiere is gonna be a Rip-roaring time tonight,” one fan writes. “Hell yeah my man! Good stuff! Keep kicking ass,” another commented.

Cole Hauser on the Moment He Realized Rip Was Ridiculously Popular With the Ladies

To build up anticipation for the Season 5 premiere, Hauser has been hitting the talk show circuits in addition to doing a number of interviews. While speaking with Fox News, the 47-year-old actor was asked about the exact instance that he truly understood that Rip Wheeler is a huge hit … especially with women.

“When did I realize?” Hauser said. “I think when this old lady grabbed my a– in Whole Foods.”

Hauser explained that the wild encounter happened about four years ago. And while the bizarre situation caught him totally off guard, he did have to at least admire the woman’s devil-may-care attitude.

“She goes, ‘Are you Rip?’ And she goosed me,” he said. “I was like, ‘Holy s—, what are you doing? You’re like my mother’s age.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t give a f—.’ I was like, ‘OK, fair play.’”

After the weird encounter, Hauser consulted with his Mom. And she couldn’t help but shrug it off. “I told my mother about it,” he recalled. “She goes, ‘Get used to it, son.’”

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” debuts at 8 PM tonight (Sunday, November 13). Be sure to get yourself prepared for the premiere by catching up on everything we know so far about the fifth season of the Paramount series.