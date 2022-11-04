‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.

“Beautiful evening celebrating [“Yellowstone”] season 5 premier [sic],” she wrote on Instagram. The family is posed together in front of the “Yellowstone” backdrop. Cynthia looks gorgeous in a full-length gown with a high slit in the leg and metallic heels. Cole Hauser looks dapper as always, with Rip’s signature dark hair–a departure from his natural blond. Both of their kids sport a smart suit and sneaker combo, Colt in a black suit and Steely rocking a blue-grey.

Fans came out in droves to the comments section to share their excitement for season 5, and to complement Cole and Cynthia on their family. Co-star Jen Landon replied with several heart-eye emojis, while Taylor Sheridan’s wife Nicole commented with a few red hearts. The official “Yellowstone” Instagram page also replied with the fire emoji.

Overall, the Hauser family looks great, and it seems like they had a fun time at the premiere. Now if November 13 will hurry up and get here, we can enjoy “Yellowstone” season 5, too.

Cole Hauser Drops Major Bombshell About the Future of ‘Yellowstone’

At the New York City premiere, Cole Hauser spoke to reporters on the red (er, black) carpet, and one comment definitely caught our attention. When asked if season 5 is going to be the end of “Yellowstone” and the Duttons, Hauser simply replied, “It’s not the last season.”

I’m sure relief just flooded every “Yellowstone” fan just now. It was even confirmed that Taylor Sheridan wasn’t in attendance at the premiere because he was already writing season 6. I have a gut feeling that Sheridan knows exactly how his show is going to end. And we trust him to bring it to its logical, dramatic, iconic conclusion.

Additionally, Hauser recently spoke about Beth and Rip’s dynamic on the show now that they’re married. Fans come back time and time again for the amazing characters, and Rip and Beth are definitely favorites. Beth is spunky, dangerous, and teases Rip mercilessly, especially in the beginning. But, Rip gives back as good as he gets from Beth. They make the perfect team, and fans are excited to see how they’re going to handle married life.

“They’ve known each other for so long,” Hauser explained to TV Insider, talking about the appeal of the couple to fans. “There’s this kind of almost childish playfulness between the two of them,” one that fans “just fall in love with.”