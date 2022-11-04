‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Confirms Major News About Duttons Ahead of Season 5

We’re all wondering if this season of “Yellowstone” is going to be the show’s last. It’s the question on every fan’s mind, the sleep paralysis demon that keeps us up at night: could season 5 be the end?

Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser recently confirmed some major news regarding this particular question. When asked if season 5 is the last one at the New York City premiere, Hauser replied simply, “It’s not the last season.” It’s not an official season 6 announcement, but it does help assuage some of the fears that fans had regarding season 5.

And just like that, a weight has lifted. At the premiere, it was even confirmed that Taylor Sheridan was not in attendance because he was already getting a headstart on writing season 6. Talk about dedication. But, we have a feeling that Taylor Sheridan knows exactly when and how “Yellowstone” is going to end. It’s just a matter of getting there.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Explains the ‘Playfulness’ That Keeps Fans In Love With Rip and Beth

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton are starting season 5 out as newlyweds, after having a hasty but perfectly on-brand wedding at the end of season 4. Now, they’re stepping into married life together, with Rip moving into the Dutton house, where he’s long before been terrified to tread.

It’s the dynamic between Rip and Beth that keeps fans coming back, among other things on “Yellowstone.” But, what is it that makes fans fall in love with the couple? As they face new challenges together, Cole Hauser explains that there’s still a playfulness between them that keeps people invested.

Hauser explains their dynamic as a “childish playfulness,” which is pretty spot-on from the beginning. Beth is always having her way with Rip, teasing him, and goading him on. And Rip gives it right back to her, that attitude, the playful jibes. They play off of each other in a way that feels authentic. Hauser says it goes back to their childhood.

“They’ve known each other for so long,” he told TV Insider. “There’s this kind of almost childish playfulness between the two of them,” one that fans “just fall in love with.”

That playfulness in their relationship feels real because Rip and Beth have always been devoted to each other. Kelly Reilly says marriage isn’t going to make Beth soft, though.

“Marriage does not change her,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly recently. “I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length.”