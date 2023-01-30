‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS

It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.

The first photo sees Cole Hauser, his wife, and two of their children standing in front of the strange trees of Avatar’s Pandora. The second is a short clip of Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniels together on one of the Disney Park’s roller coasters.

The Yellowstone star wrote, “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience.”

Yellowstone fans had diverse responses to seeing Cole Hauser out of character, outside of Montana, and enjoying Disney World with family.

“Even Rip goes to Disney? Now I don’t feel so bad that I had to go,” one fan quipped.

“Beautiful family you have,” a second Yellowstone gushed following Cole Hauser’s post. “Blessings.”

A third laughed, “Just trying to picture Rip at Disney! Don’t think he would be down for that.”

Cole Hauser’s Kissing Scenes with ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Makes His Kid Uncomfortable

As an actor with young children, it can be difficult for Cole Hauser at times to film more intimate Yellowstone scenes with his costar and onscreen love interest Kelly Reilly. However, Hauser previously revealed that the kissing scenes between their two characters make his daughter, Steely Rose, especially uncomfortable.

Reflecting on the early seasons of Yellowstone, Cole Hauser admitted that Steely Rose became “really uncomfortable” watching his character Rip kissing Reilly’s Beth Dutton. The Yellowstone star laughed, “Especially at first. She was like, ‘What the hell was that?'”

Given how passionately Rip and Beth love one another onscreen, it makes sense that Cole Hauser’s daughter, not to mention his wife Cynthia, might be made to feel uncomfortable at times. The actor’s wife shared her initial reactions to her husband’s romantic scenes with Kelly Reilly.

“The first episode [of Yellowstone],” Daniels recalled, “was Cole slamming Beth against the wall, having sex and making out, so it was a little intense, but like I said Kelly [Reilly] is such a cool girl, and she makes it very comfortable.”

In fact, while reflecting on her and her husband’s relationship with her costar, Daniels admitted that Kelly Reilly has become an extremely good friend over the years, becoming a part of their family and even “like a sister” to her.