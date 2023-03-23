‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Gives Unfortunate Update on Season 5 Filming Status

Sorry Yellowstone fans, we have some bad news for you. Part two of Season 5 is continuing to hit some scheduling conflicts, and it looks like fans are going to wait a while to finally see how the current story plays out.

As almost everyone knows, there is currently some drama surrounding the series. Rumor has it that Kevin Costner is considering leaving the show because he wants to devote more time to his new series, Horizon, an American Saga.

As it stands, no one involved in the project has confirmed those rumors, and Paramount has been clear that it plans on keeping the series moving forward. However, there have been problems getting Season 5 moving forward. Whether those problems are directly stemming from Costner is unclear.

This show went on hiatus in November, and it was originally set to continue this summer. But during a Q&A session, Cole Hauser revealed that the cast has yet to return to Montana for filming, which means a summer debut is impossible.

“You know, we’ll see what’s next,” he told the crowd, per Taste of Country. “But right now I’m focused on giving you guys 5B, you’ve been waiting for it a little while! But we’re trying to go back to work in May, so hopefully, that’ll happen.”

If production gets on track this May, the soonest the episodes would drop would be in the fall.

Another ‘Yellowstone’ Star Speaks on the ‘Chaotic’ Situation

Hauser’s new confirms a statement given to Outsider by Brecken Merrill. While speaking to Jon D.B., he said that there was some turmoil happening behind the scenes. And as of late last month, the actors had yet to eve receive their scripts.

“It was very chaotic,” he said of the situation. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online? It was kind of a mess of everything. We were scrambling.”

According to Deadline, Costner has been trying to bring his filming schedule with Yellowstone to 50 days, which would be down from the typical 65. Working around that has been causing the chaos.

However, PUCK’s Matthew Belloni said that the issues have been ironed out, and the cast and crew will be back on set soon.

“The 5B episodes, thanks to the delays, are now on track to shoot in summer and fall, and air in November,” he said.