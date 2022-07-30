Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “ Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”

This year, PetSet’s event is embracing Texas’ roots with a Western theme and the perfect celebrity guest. If all goes to plan, the Rip Wheeler actor will host a Yellowstone-inspired party with a bonfire setting. Houston’s Post Oak Hotel is working with PetSet to iron out the details, which would welcome his Bourbon & Bonfire party series onto the hotel’s grounds.

Cole Hauser created the Bourbon & Bonfire series in collaboration with Pappy Van Winkle (Old Rip) 10-Year Bourbon. As of now, the bonfire portion of the event is still up in the air. Yet Hauser’s fans will still get what they wanted as Rip Wheeler himself takes part in a VIP meet and greet. The September 9th gala will have Hauser in character as the event attire calls for a Yellowstone-specific wardrobe.

Houston PetSet co-president Tama Lundquist recently shared a statement sharing her excitement for the upcoming event.

“Having Cole Hauser’s voice speak on behalf of the animals is priceless,” Lundquist said, according to Paper City. “His goal, along with ours, is to have a fierce and fabulous time while we raise much-needed funds for the thousands of pets who suffer on our Houston streets. Please join us as we RIP it for the animals.”

VIP Attendees Will Receive Items Autographed by Cole Hauser

Lundquist is putting on the Yellowstone-themed event with her twin sister Tena Lundquist Faust and Sue Smith. Plus, local station KHOU Channel 11’s Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan is emceeing Houston’s Bourbon & Bonfire party series. Furthermore, the group has plenty planned for the September gala, including auctions and VIP packages.

Along with the meet and greet, VIP attendees will receive special gifts from Hauser and Pappy Van Winkle. Barneby’s is auctioning off VIP packages for charity that cost around $10,500. Buyers will get to mingle with Cole Hauser around a bonfire atmosphere. Additionally, packages also feature two autographed gifts from the actor. They include a Cole Hauser signed Pappy Van Winkle (Old Rip) 10 Year Bourbon and a signed cowboy hat. The two gifts alone are worth over $7,000, according to the Barneby’s auction website.

The Bourbon & Bonfire event in Houston will auction off multiple Yellowstone-related items as well to benefit PetSet. The organization helps thousands of neglected and homeless dogs and cats in the area. The nonprofit’s mission is to “end the homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society.”

In addition to the Houston event, further Bourbon & Bonfire parties are planned across the nation. The next event will occur on September 25th in Sun Valley, Idaho followed by a December 3rd event in Naples, Florida.