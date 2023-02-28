‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Inks New Deal to Become Face of PBR

While taking a break from the set of Yellowstone, Cole Hauser has reportedly inked a major deal to become the face of Professional Bull Riders (PBR)

In a statement from PBR, it was revealed that Hauser will be collaborating with the organization to create new ads for both traditional and social media as well as PBR programming on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports, and Pluto TV. The new ad with Hauser will air during the PBR World Finals coverage from May 12th to the 21st in Forth Worth, Texas.

Cole Hauser had nothing but praise for PBR in the statement. “At its core, PBR is an inviting sport showcasing courageous cowboy athletes doing the seemingly unthinkable. But beneath the rush of an 8-second bull ride, these athletes share a simple, pure humanity and live a life centered on values that are more important today than ever.”

Hauser then said what really makes him excited about the partnership with PBR is getting to work with the organization and tell stories that reveal the humanity of “a group of extraordinary bull-riding cowboys.” He noted that the cowboys pull back the “curtain” in an uplifting way that celebrates family loyalty, love, honor, determination, and friendship. The Yellowstone star believes all of that represents the best of Americana.

PBR Commissioner Describes Cole Hauser As the ‘Most Famous Cowboy’ Since John Wayne

Meanwhile, PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason spoke about Cole Hauser. Gleason stated that the Yellowstone actor is the most famous cowboy since western film icon, John Wayne.

“We are going to collaborate not only on numerous branding and marketing initiatives to celebrate core Western values but across all of our lines of business,” Gleason said about Hauser. “Including giving back to the men and women who have served our country in the military.”

Gleason then said, “There’s no one better suited to shine a light on our cowboy values than one of the toughest and most iconic cowboy characters since John Wayne. From the get-go, Cole has been all-in on joining our PBR family, sharing his vision for a sport he has grown to love, and inviting everyone into our world.”

Along with the collaboration, PBR will be creating programs to support a charity that Hauser is close to, The Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The charity ensures complete post-secondary educational supported opportunities for surviving children of fallen Special Operational Personnel and children of all Medal of Honor recipients.

PBR went on to add that the partnership with Hauser is the first time in its 30-year history that an “outside storyteller” will collaborate with the organization to turn up the volume on promoting Western values.