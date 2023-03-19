‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Is a Salt Water Cowboy in Family Photo

While enjoying some much-needed family time, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is all smiles in a sweet photo while celebrating his wife’s birthday with her and their children.

Hauser’s wife Cynthia took to Instagram to share some snapshots of the adventure and wrote in the caption, “I’m filled with so much love and gratitude. I love the family we’ve created love. Thank you honey for a wonderful day.”

Cole Hauser shares three children with Cynthia, sons Colt, and Ryland well as daughter Steely. The couple has been married in 2006. Cynthia is a former actress and is best known for her work on the ‘90s teen drama Sweet Valley High.

Cole Hauser spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 about how he approached parenting from afar while working on the set of Yellowstone. “Steely is an absolute pistol,” he declared about his daughter. He then spoke about how his sons keep tabs on everything while he’s away on the show. “And they’re great boys. When I’m away they kind of take over, making sure that mom and Steely are watched over. That’s how I raised them and I’m proud of them for that.”

Cole Hauser and His Wife Reveal How Their Children React to Watching His Romantic ‘Yellowstone’ Scenes

In January 2023, Cole Hauser’s wife spoke to Us Weekly on the Golden Globes red carpet about his children’s reactions to their father’s Yellowstone scenes with Kelly Reilly’s character Beth. “I can say our daughter does not like seeing Cole kiss Beth on this show,” Cynthia declared. It makes her really uncomfortable.”

She also said that Steely was confused about what was happening on the small screen during the first season of Yellowstone.

Cole Hauser also spoke about how his three kids have grown up in the past years while watching him in Yellowstone. That’s why they’re longer impressed by his acting despite the western drama’s success. “They’re like, ‘Whatever, come home, dad,’” Hauser jokingly stated. Cynthia then said that their children just “wanna eat breakfast” instead of having any involvement with the show.

Meanwhile, Cynthia praised Hauser’s and Reilly’s characters. “I love their character together,” she declared. “They’re awesome. She’s such a great person.”

Cole Hauser then spoke about how he wants Yellowstone to end. He said his character will probably be sitting on the porch of the Dutton ranch with hopefully Beth. “I think they love each other too much [to ever split],” he explained. “They’re meant to be together.”

Yellowstone recently aired the first half of its fifth season. The hit series is currently working on the second half. Also starring in the western drama with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Wes Bentley.