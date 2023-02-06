‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Is All About the Cowboy Life in New Rodeo Pics With His Wife

Yellowstone remains on hiatus until this summer, so in the meantime, our favorite stars are enjoying some downtime. Most recently, Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, known for his character Rip Wheeler, headed to the rodeo in Fort Worth, enjoying cowboy life with his wife Cynthia Daniels. Check out the sweet pics below.

“So much fun!!!” Cole Hauser’s wife wrote in her Instagram post.

The two photos see the husband and wife duo side by side, smiling at the camera in the first pic, and planting a smooch on each other’s lips in the second one. Cole Hauser looked nothing like his Yellowstone character, shedding the dark brown-black dye we normally see coating his hair and beard for his more natural salt-and-pepper and ginger look. The TV star also shed Rip’s cowboy hat, instead donning a black and gray ballcap and simple button-up shirt.

Yellowstone fans flooded the comments with love for Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia.

“Ahh, looking like it’s a fun day,” one of Daniels’ followers wrote. Another gushed, “You are just the cutest couple ever.”

Others were glad to welcome the Yellowstone star and his wife to Fort Worth.

“Welcome to Fort Worth, y’all!!!” they wrote. “I hope you had an amazing time in our (not so) little town!”

Cole Hauser Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t End Any Time Soon

Although the break between the first and second half of Yellowstone season five seems impossibly long, Cole Hauser recently promised fans that the series won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. During a recent interview, he revealed the cast, which also includes fan-favorite stars like Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes, is actively working on season five and has plans to set the next few seasons in motion.

“I work in the best office in the world,” Cole Hauser said while speaking with ET a few weeks ago. “Montana is it.”

Of Yellowstone itself, he continued, “the writing’s unbelievable with [creator] Taylor [Sheridan], the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we’ve just finished [season] five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

Unfortunately, while we can look forward to even more Yellowstone in the future, neither Cole Hauser nor his wife Cynthia will be dropping any teasers as we wait for the midseason premiere. Daniels said while attending the Golden Globes with her famous husband, “I actually like to be treated as a fan. I don’t let [Cole] tell me anything. I read any of the scripts ahead of time.”

The Yellowstone star was equally tight-lipped.

“I’m not the man to ask,” Hauser said when asked what might come next for the Dutton dynasty. “But listen, you never know.”