‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Family Pic, Fans Left Shocked

Over the weekend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took a break from the chill of Montana’s mountains to head to Disney World with his family. In a new photo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, however, the 47-year-old actor looks nothing like his beloved character Rip Wheeler, and it’s left fans of the series totally shocked.

The above photo, which sees Cole Hauser in a blue polo and ballcap alongside his wife Cynthia Daniels, and two of his kids, was taken in Animal Kingdom’s Avatar-inspired park, Pandora. The Yellowstone star gushed, “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience.”

While fans were happy to see Cole Hauser take a break from filming to spend time with family, plenty of them commented on his very un-Rip-Wheeler-like threads.

“Rip taking a vacation from the dreaded black dye,” one Yellowstone fan wrote. “I am sure your family is happy to have their ginger back home.”

As we can sort of tell from the photos, Cole Hauser’s facial hair boasts a much more blondish-red color than it does any hint of black or dark brown.

Another of Hauser’s followers commented, “You are almost unrecognizable! Great disguise you got there.”

Others guess that because Cole Hauser took the vacation looking nothing like Yellowstone‘s Rip Wheeler, he was actually able to enjoy the break without hordes of fans approaching him and by extension his family.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Won’t Be Getting Any Spoilers From Cole Hauser or His Wife

If you were looking for any spoilers about the second half of Yellowstone season five, don’t be looking to Cole Hauser or his wife Cynthia for clues. During the Golden Globes earlier this month, the famous couple spoke out about why they won’t be sharing any spoilers with fans.

“I’m not the man to ask,” Cole Hauser said when asked about upcoming Dutton family deaths, “but hey, you never know.”

The Rip Wheeler actor explained that with Taylor Sheridan at the series’ helm, you can never quite know what to expect.

“Taylor is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming,” the TV star explained. “I love that about him. I think the show’s amazing because of it.”

Cole Hauser’s wife Cynthia Daniels offered her own perspective regarding Yellowstone spoilers. She said, in connection to the onscreen fued between Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton and Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton, “I’m Team Beth. I’m always Team Beth.”

However, there was no way she was going to reveal anything else about the rest of season five. Instead, she shared, “I actually like to be treated as a fan. I don’t let [Cole Hauser] tell me anything. I don’t read any of the scripts ahead of time.”

That being the case, even if she wanted to share spoilers, there’s no way she actually could.

Be sure to check back at Outsider for all updates about the back half of Yellowstone, Season 5.