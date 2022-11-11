‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Moving Veterans Day Tribute: ‘Bless You and Your Families’

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is showing his appreciation this Veterans Day for all the military members, current and former. The 47-year-old Rip Wheeler actor took to social media on Friday morning to post a moving tribute to the men and women who serve our country.

“To all active duty, and the veterans of our armed forces. I thank you for your service and your continued sacrifice for this great nation. Bless you and your families 🇺🇸 Hauser family,” Hauser writes.

The post was met with an outpouring of support from Hauser’s fans. “Thank you from a military family who loves your show,” one person writes. “Thanks for being so damn awesome and a person worthy of us serving. It’s guys like you and your family that keep the American fight spirit alive in the ranks,” another commented.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Looks Ahead to Season 5 of the Paramount Hit Series

Currently, Hauser is busy promoting the upcoming fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which premieres on November 13. He is set to return as the beloved anti-hero, Rip Wheeler, for more installments of the Paramount western.

Outsider got the chance to speak with Hauser ahead of Sunday’s new episode. During the interview, we chatted with Hauser about his all-time favorite scene from the show so far. And, as fans might’ve guessed, it was an unforgettable scene with Rip and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Hauser recalled a scene in Season 2 when Rip gets choked up after receiving a letter from the head honcho at the Yellowstone Ranch, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. “The moment on the porch with Beth, when John gives him the cabin,” Hauser nodded with a smile. “I think that’s a beautiful moment. It’s really a kind of special moment for the character, and also for the journey it took to get to that place.”

Also, Hauser previewed Season 5 and what he hopes for Rip Wheeler moving forward. And, it’s safe to say, fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming episodes. The show returns on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount Network.