‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Photo & Heartfelt Tribute After Mike Leach’s Death

On Monday, December 12, we lost a national treasure in Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. He was 61 years old. Tons of celebrities, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country have shared their thoughts and prayers with the Leach family, posting touching tributes to the freewheeling coach. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took to Instagram to commemorate Mike Leach’s memory.

“We lost a great human being today,” Hauser wrote in his caption. “Someone who gave his life to mentoring and coaching young people. A great friend, father, husband, grandfather. My thoughts are with Sharon and the Leach Family across the country. Many blessings in these tough times.”

His post, seen below, shows the actor posing for a picture with Mike Leach and his wife, Sharon.

Dozens of Yellowstone and college football fans shared their grief in the comment section of Hauser’s post.

“Thank you for sharing, Cole,” one fan wrote. “As a Red Raider alum, Coach Leach put our program on the map. Loved him dearly. Such a huge loss! Heartfelt prayers to his family.”

“Nobody gave a better post game speech,” another fan said. “What a loss.”

“Just another thing that makes you so endearing to your many fans,” one commenter wrote to Cole Hauser. “Thank you for this post! So many heartfelt thoughts about and prayers for comfort for Coach’s family.”

Mississippi State Still to Play in Bowl Game Despite Mike Leach’s Passing

Leach is survived by his wife, four children, and three grandchildren. Leach was notably the head coach at three different college football programs: Texas Tech (2000-2009), Washington State (2012-2019), and Mississippi State (2020-2022).

Despite the tragic loss of their coach, the Bulldogs will still face off against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Mike Leach is influential because of his pioneering of the Air Raid offense, which NCAA broke records during his head-coaching tenure. His coaching tree is evidence of his wide impact on the game, as coaches such as Lincoln Riley, Dana Holgerson, Sonny Dykes, and Dave Aranda all coached under Leach.

Early on Monday, Mississippi State had reported that Leach was in critical condition after suffering a heart issue. He died later that evening at the hospital with his family by his side.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” read a statement released by the Leach family. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”