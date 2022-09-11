‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Remembers 9/11 With Moving Photo, Message

Many have posted in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Cole Hauser, known for his work in Yellowstone, shared a moving photo and message.

Hauser took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption: “We will never forget.”

Many shared their own tributes below, sharing that they will also never forget.

One of his co-stars on the show, Ian Bohen, shared a similar post. He wrote: “We seem to have not remembered as much as we said we would.”

Many stars have posted about the day.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Latest

The drama show is heading into its fifth season. It follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.” The show has done exceptionally well over the last four seasons, and fans couldn’t be more ready for season 5.

Fans are excited to see power couple Rip and Beth (Hauser and Kelly Reilly) back on their screens as well. Earlier this summer, the cast of the show sat down with Paramount for an interview. When asked about the couple in the show, Hauser replied: “I feel like, the reason why at least they’ve fallen in love with us and Taylor [Sheridan’s] writing of us, Beth and Rip, is that they’re not perfect. And nothing in reality is perfect.”

Cole Hauser Talks About Power Couple in Show

He then said: “You can make these romantic stories of love at first sight and then the sun sets and all these gorgeous things. But the reality is that I feel like the audiences, especially here in America, they look at these two and they go ‘you know what? There’s something I can relate to.’ It might not be everything, but there’s little pieces that they take. And I think Taylor found that heartbeat. And then he saw that Kelly and I enjoy playing that, and that we take risks together. That we want to push the envelope, and that we love that. That’s what we’re here for.”

Fans are looking forward to more Rip and Beth content in the upcoming season.

Season 5 was announced earlier this year in May, and fans still have to wait just a little while longer. The official Twitter account for the show tweeted: “It’s happening! #YellowstoneTV season 5 premieres Nov. 13, only on @ParamountNet.”

Fans of the show were exciting they are getting a fifth season. One responded to the tweet writing: “Woooo!! Can’t effing wait. Binged all of it 1-2 months ago and it has become one of my all time favorite shows.”