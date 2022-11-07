‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Wildest Grizzly Bear Story akin to Rip Wheeler: Outsider Exclusive

An Outsider to his core, Cole Hauser reveals his own grizzly bear close-call akin to Rip Wheeler‘s pulse-pounding Yellowstone encounter.

It’s been a good while since we saw Rip square up with a brown bear; four seasons now, in fact. In the time since, however, Yellowstone has become the #1 show on television – and Cole Hauser’s had himself a grizzly encounter of his own.

While speaking to the actor ahead of Yellowstone Season 5, Hauser was game to recount that story with a “Yeah, actually” and hearty laugh. It was an encounter that had him “hauling ass” afterwards, and one he’ll never forget.

“In Montana about a year ago, I was hiking with a buddy of mine and a grizzly cub came flying through,” Hauser motions with a grin. “I mean basically right at our feet.”

While there are few cubs in the animal kingdom more adorable than a grizzly bear‘s, Hauser’s a consummate outdoorsman. And he knows the hard rule of thumb when it comes to brown bears: Wherever there’s a cub, momma bear’s not far behind.

“All I could think about was ‘Where the f*ck is mom?'” the Yellowstone icon laughs. “So I kind of hauled ass from there!”

Outsider sat down with Cole Hauser, actor of Rip Wheeler, to talk all things Yellowstone Season 5. Outsider

In the same chat, I also asked Hauser if’ he’d be down for a Yellowstone movie, to which he gave a perfect reply. Speaking to the man himself is a lot like speaking to Rip. He’s straight to the point and doesn’t mince his words. But each reply rings sincere; a quality he’s brought to the character. It’s made him a household name, and made Rip the most engaging character on the best Western in modern entertainment.

Cole Hauser Reveals How He’d Like to See Rip Wheeler ‘Evolve’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

To that end, I asked Cole how he’d like to see Rip evolve in the future after everything we’ve seen him experience over the past decade. Hauser’s a big fan of the “layers” series mastermind Taylor Sheridan has given his character, and there’s one direction in-particular he’d like to see his ranch foreman head.

“I would say probably with Carter,” he replied. “Being a little bit more of a father figure, and somebody for him to look up to.”

As for how that may factor into Season 5, “I think Taylor did a great job this year of slowly ‘walking the dog’ when it comes to that relationship. So I’m excited for the audience to see that.”

In the meantime, we’ve got plenty more from Hauser to come, alongside Yellowstone castmates Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Wes Bentley. Catch Season 5’s two-hour premiere event this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount Network. Further episodes will air each Sunday at the same time.