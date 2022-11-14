‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals How Kevin Costner Taught Him to Be a ‘Gentleman’ on Set

They have been castmates on Yellowstone since 2018, and now Cole Hauser is revealing how Kevin Costner taught him to be a gentleman on set. During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Hauser reflected on the relationship he has with his Yellowstone co-star. “[What surprised me about Costner is] just what kind of a human being he is,” Hauser explained. “Before an actor or as a creative soul is just him as a person. He’s from the kind of area in California [that I’m from]. He’s from Ventura. I’m from Santa Barbara. And getting to know him over the last five years, I mean I’ve learned a lot about just being a gentleman on set and just a class act.”

Hauser further gushed about his Yellowstone co-star and how he is someone to look up to. “And then, creatively, his storytelling, his want and desire to continue to push the envelope as a creator… it’s inspiring.”

Although Yellowstone has been a huge success, Hauser said it hasn’t been easy leaving his family to film in Montana for long periods of time. “The kids are getting older,” Hauser explained. “I have an 18-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 9-year-old. Being away for five, six months out of the year is not easy. But I try to get back.”

The Yellowstone actor says his sons do come to visit him in Montana during the summer when they’re not in school or playing sports. “We make it work out. But there’s always trying to b better when it comes to making sure that I’m around … especially for my two oldest boys. They definitely need me. So it’s work to navigate the two.”

Cole Hauser Shares Details About How He Prepares For His ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Meanwhile, Cole Hauser spoke about how he prepares to play Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. He shared that the role requires hours of “cowboy camp” as well as riding and rope training.

“You gotta put in saddle time,” the Yellowstone star explained. “There’s no way around it. You’re gonna be sore for the first week, 10 days … You have to be great as a horseman. And [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has been great throughout the five years of putting me with some of the best in the business when it comes to continuing to grow and be better not only [in] my job as a cowboy, but also in the world of being a great horseman.”

Hauser then noted that he’s blessed and lucky to have the Yellowstone crew around him. “And I’ll continue to do it. I mean, there’s no way you can ever be great at it. It’s just one of those things you have to continue to work on.”