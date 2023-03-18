‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser ‘Rips’ Up the Dance Floor: VIDEO

Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser was recently out strutting his stuff on the dance floor, and there’s footage to prove it. As the Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” filled the air, Rip Wheeler actor enthusiastically got down. As Taste of Country reported, the footage was posted on social media.

The TikTok footage reveals that Hauser was in attendance at Rodeo Houston’s festivities when he cut the rug. It appears this may have been due to his multiple-day event at The Ranch, where a single photo with him was priced exorbitantly high – a whopping $2,500.

Initially, he was just strolling by himself, feeling the music. Then when the video cuts to Hauser up on stage with the band, his hat quickly came off. The video abruptly cuts after that, but the image of Hauser bopping in a decidedly un-Rip manner is likely burned into the eyeballs of Yellowstone fans across the country.

Diehard fans might be surprised to see the actor, so well known for being stoic as Rip Wheeler, being a goofball. For the past five seasons of Yellowstone, Cole Hauser’s portrayal of Rip has been nothing short of a breakthrough performance. While violence is his default reaction on-screen, it’s quite refreshing to witness the actor take a different approach off-camera and showcase his softer side through dance moves and genuine emotion.

Cole Hauser recently assured fans that ‘Yellowstone’ had more seasons beyond 5

Meanwhile, Hauser has been assuring fans that Yellowstone isn’t ending anytime soon. “It’s not the last season,” Hauser recently told People. He also detailed a “cowboy bootcamp’ that show creator Taylor Sheridan puts the cast through every season.

“He’s taught me disciplines in cutting and roping and reining,” Hauser explained. “It’s been more of the same every year we go to, basically a cowboy boot camp. And so he’s very certain that he wants to make sure that all of us can do what we did. This year, which is really cool, is that a lot of the actors are doing a lot of their own stunts, so [the coach] kind of took the shackles off and let us go this year.”

According to Hauser, not much changes in the relationship between Rip and Beth from season 5. “Taylor was great in not changing our relationship too much. I’m still there for you know, there’s a lot that dives into the past and seeing like their earlier part of our lives, with the younger actors that are fantastic, but Rip is continuously the rock that he’s always been for her,” he explained.

Hauser also refers to the characters as “imperfect people.” He admits that even he doesn’t understand why audiences are so drawn to them. “What I know is that there’s a tremendous amount of great talent on the show and it goes all the way down to the crew you know, the directors, it’s Taylor’s writing, and everybody cares deeply about making the best thing they can,” he explained. “Usually if that’s the case, you’ll have some… Of course, nobody would have known it would do what it’s done.”