‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Shows Up at College Basketball Game, And It Was ‘Electric’

Unfortunately for fans, Yellowstone is taking a months-long break, with the second part of season five scheduled to debut later this summer. For the cast, however, that long break means some much-needed time off. Recently, Cole Hauser, who plays the fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler, was seen kicking back, enjoying what was an “electric” college basketball game.

@colehauser Thank you so much for coming to Syracuse and helping cheer on our beloved Orange 🏀 team. It was electric in there and I hope you are now an 🍊 fan forever. Much 🧡. pic.twitter.com/EXYDDefINI — 4thecuse (@4theCuse) January 15, 2023

A photo of Cole Hauser shows the Yellowstone actor attending a recent Syracuse Orange basketball game. The Twitter account, @4thecuse, tagged the 47-year-old TV star, writing, “Thank you so much for coming to Syracuse and helping cheer on our beloved Orange team. It was electric in there and I hope you are now an [Orange] fan forever. Much [love].”

Cole Hauser was quick to respond to the post, complimenting the Syracuse team on their victory.

“Great come back win!” the actor commented.

Fans were just as pleased to see the Yellowstone star at the college basketball game. One humorously wrote, “Syracuse’s opponent was going to the Train Station!”

As we well know, Yellowstone will not return for several more months following a hair-raising midseason finale. However, what makes the show’s absence from screens, not to mention Cole Hauser’s, even worse is that multiple reports state that the cast and crew haven’t even begun filming yet. Hopefully, with fans impatient to see what comes next for the Duttons, we’ll have news on filming dates soon enough.

Cole Hauser Confirms ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t Be Ending Any Time Soon

During Yellowstone‘s season four finale, Luke Grimes‘ character Kayce Dutton predicted what seems like it might be the rapidly approaching fall of the Dutton legacy. And, with Beth and Jamie Dutton set on (literally) murdering one another during season five’s midseason finale, Yellowstone‘s conclusion seems imminent. However, much to our relief, Cole Hauser recently teased that, despite our concerns, there are several more seasons of Yellowstone to come.

During a recent interview, the actor gushed, “I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it. I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with [series creator] Taylor [Sheridan], the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew.”

Reflecting on the latest season of Yellowstone, Hauser teased, “we just finished [season] five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

Thinking ahead to season five, part two, however, the actor was a lot less loose-lipped. With Jamie and Beth both seeking the other’s death, fans are (pun not intended) dying to know what comes next during Yellowstone season five’s midseason premiere. Unfortunately for us, the Rip Wheeler star had very little to say.

“I’m not the man to ask,” he insisted, “but listen, you never know.”

He credited a lot of that uncertainty and suspense to Taylor Sheridan. Of the show’s producer, he explained, “[He] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him.”