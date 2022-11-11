‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Tells Wild Story About When He Realized He Was a Heartthrob

For Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser, Yellowstone is far from a Hollywood debut. In fact, the actor’s career stretches back nearly 30 years before the premiere of the smash hit neo-Western. In addition to Yellowstone, Cole Hauser has appeared in blockbusters such as Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, and the Fast and Furious franchise.

That said, the Taylor Sheridan drama undeniably took Cole Hauser’s career to new heights, launching him into a stratosphere of fame once out of reach for the now-celebrated actor. And reaching this new level of fame came with a variety of consequences, both positive and negative.

It’s no doubt surreal, for example, for Hauser to see countless men and boys across the country dress up as him for Halloween – including other major actors! On the flip side, he can no longer make a casual grocery store run. At least not without an impromptu autograph signing. Oh, and the occasional groping.

Cole Hauser Recalls His Hilarious Whole Foods Encounter

As it turns out, donning a cowboy hat and aviators didn’t just make Cole Hauser famous. It made him a Hollywood heartthrob as well. And some fans are less…tactful…than others.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Cole Hauser recalled the (uncomfortable) moment he realized women everywhere were dreaming of Rip Wheeler and, by extension, him. “When did I realize?” the actor said with a laugh. “I think when this old lady grabbed my a– in Whole Foods.”

“This is about four years ago,” he continued. “She goes, ‘Are you Rip?’ And she goosed me! I was like, ‘Holy s—, what are you doing? You’re like my mother’s age.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t give a f—.’ I was like, ‘OK, fair play.'”

In disbelief, the Yellowstone star went to his mother for advice. Hilariously, however, she could do nothing but shrug. “I told my mother about it,” he recalled. “She goes, ‘Get used to it, son.'”

Cole Hauser has since appeared in People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, removing any shred of doubt surrounding the actor’s heartthrob status.

Hip-Hop Icon Drake is a Massive Rip Wheeler Fan

As indicated by the countless Rip Wheelers walking the streets on Halloween, Cole Hauser fans aren’t only women, they come in all shapes and sizes. Major celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have publicly declared their love for Yellowstone and Rip Wheeler. Even hip-hop icon Drake can’t deny that Yellowstone is a must-watch.

The celebrated rapper is such a huge fan of the show, in fact, that when his birthday rolled around, he had just one wish in mind: a pair of cowboy boots. Not just any boots, though. Drake was far more specific in his request than that.

“A buddy of mine, Jake, said Drake wants a pair of boots for his birthday,” Hauser explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, ‘He actually rides? What are you talking about?’”

“He was like, ‘Yeah, no, no. He doesn’t ride. He just wants a pair of boots – and he wants you to ride in the boots and give them to him. And I was like, ‘Fair enough. What Drake wants, he gets.’”