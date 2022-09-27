‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton

According to the Yellowstone icon, that flash-bang Season 4 wedding came with some unexpected consequences for Rip.

On Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly‘s Beth says as much in every season to her father: “Everything I do is for you.” Her Dutton daughter is as devout to patriarch John (Kevin Costner) as daughters come. It’s a sentiment she and lifelong lover Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) share. Both are willing to do whatever it is or takes, no questions asked, for John.

So when the two finally wed in a perfectly low-key wedding, John was very happy to help (finally) see it through. For as devoted as these two are to him, they are to each other, too.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Kelly Reilly tells Entertainment Weekly in their latest feature ahead of Yellowstone Season 5. “Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length (mostly),” she adds.

But for Hauser, the marriage comes with a jarring change for his breakout character. For Rip, “It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage,” Hauser reveals.

Going into Season 5, that wedding has shaken things up for the orphan-turned-ranch-foreman in multiple ways. And “The first thing it changes,” Hauser says of this “weird” factor, “is that [Rip’s] moved into the main house, which is somewhere he’s never really been that comfortable.”

‘It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage…’

As Yellowstone Season 5 begins, Hauser says Rip will be putting his newfound status as Beth’s husband to good use.

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser continues. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us,” he says of scenes shared with Reilly.

The subject matter? Beth has “some stuff that she’s going through in her past,” Hauser adds. Which reads like the understatement of the century. Thankfully, though, she has Rip to help her “acknowledge” some of these deep-seeded demons “for the first time.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Hints at Beth & Rip’s Demons

But don’t think for a second that Season 5 is going to skip on the rip-roaring (pun intended) action fans have come to expect from Yellowstone. In the brief teaser released a couple weeks back, Rip is seen in full enforcer mode. And nothing says Yellowstone like Rip Wheeler cocking a gun:

It looks like we’re about to find out what this man is capable of with a high-powered rifle and scope. Rip may have a peaceful start to the season with Beth, but he’ll be going out for blood soon enough as the teaser shows.

Are the Duttons readying for war to protect their land from Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner? Or is something else afoot? Head on over to our full breakdown of the Yellowstone Season 5 teaser trailer to find out.