‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Updates Fans After Intense Season 5 Touring Around America

What a whirlwind trip that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has been taking on the heels of a spectacular Season 5 opening on the air. Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, right-hand-man of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. The role puts Hauser right in the line of fire alongside his wife Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly.

Yellowstone is off and running with some intense major-league episodes through the first three ones that have aired. Paramount Network is the TV home for Yellowstone and you can see new ones pop up on Sunday nights. Well, as for Hauser, he’s headed home for the holidays. The actor has been on a nationwide tour in support of the show’s opening. Let’s take a look and see what he’s written in this latest Instagram post.

Fans were filling up Cole Hauser’s comments area with their own Happy Thanksgiving wishes back to one of their favorite actors. One fan wrote, “Yellowstone is absolutely the best best show on TV. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family.” Another one said, “You deserve a Happy Thanksgiving and family time!!! Absolutely loving season5!!! Just keeps getting better!” And this fan wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Cole!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Has Learned A Few Things From Co-star Kevin Costner

The show just keeps getting better and better, too. Season 5 of Yellowstone opened up with John officially becoming the governor of Montana. That puts him at odds with some people who are used to the regular ways that politics is handled. As for Rip, he has his hands full and saw his wife taken away after the big barfight went down in the show’s third episode of Season 5.

Speaking of Costner and Cole Hauser, the veteran actor happened to teach the younger one a couple of lessons. Hauser spoke effusively about his co-star as there’s a deep sense of appreciation within him of Costner on Yellowstone. “[What surprised me about Costner is] just what kind of a human being he is,” Hauser said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Before an actor or as a creative soul is just him as a person. He’s from the kind of area in California [that I’m from]. He’s from Ventura. I’m from Santa Barbara. And getting to know him over the last five years, I mean I’ve learned a lot about just being a gentleman on set and just a class act.”

As Yellowstone rolls along in Season 5, expect to see more of Cole Hauser as Rip in them. He’s got quite a mess on his hands now that Beth is in trouble fur decking that other woman. She tried coming on to Beth’s husband and got a right hand to the face for her actions.