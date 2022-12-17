‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Urges Americans to Support Veterans in Powerful Video at Ground Zero

Honoring those who deserve recognition for their service, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser urges Americans to support voters in a powerful video at Ground Zero.

Cole Hauser, who supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, spoke about how the foundation helps veterans by providing them with homes. “I mean, is there any better organization to help the people that fought for this country and the freedoms that we have?” Hauser also explained. The Yellowstone actor met with the organization’s chairman, Frank Seller at Ground Zero to have a discussion about Tunnel to Tower’s impact.

Along with chatting with Seller, Cole Hauser has been participating in the Tunnel to Towers Home for the Holiday TV special. The event will be hosted by Ashley McBryde. Others participating in the event are Travis Tritt, Bret Michaels, Ian Munsick, and country music trio Runaway Jane.

Speaking about the event, Siller said, “At the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, our hope is that the security of a mortgage-free home, the guarantee that they will never have to leave the place where they created so many holiday memories, eases that burden of grief just a little bit.”

Siller then spoke about the relationship the organization has with the country music community. “It means the world to us that Ashley, Cole, Travis, Bret, Ian, the members of Runaway June, and Robert Randolph & The Family Band are supporting us in our mission.”

McBryde also shared, “What better way to celebrate the meaning of the holiday season than by helping Tunnel to Towers showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families.”

Home for the Holidays is airing through New Year’s Day.

Along With Tunnel to Towers, Cole Hauser Supports Military Mobility

Last year, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser promoted the non-profit organization Military Mobility, which is an organization that put together off-road expeditions and resiliency training for veterans.

At the time, Cole Hauser also spoke about the organization and what it means to veterans. “I have a call to action for you to help out a veteran non-profit, military mobility,” he wrote. “Started by Navy SEAL Brian Ribera. They save veteran lives through off-roading and training.”

Military Mobility points out that it does not profit financially from its program. “Our gains are from being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” the organization states. “From a sense of contribution, belonging, and accomplishment.”

The organization further states that it is a direct result of the board members’ extensive personal experience and observations over a combined 70 years of active duty military service. They have members in the Navy, Air Force, and Marines. “Additionally we have representation from every service branch and all manner of communities; Special Operations, Aviation, Infantry, Fleet, Reserve and Nat’l Guard.”