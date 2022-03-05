‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser ‘Very Proud’ of His Wife & Son Who Raised Hundreds of Thousands for Cancer Research

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser says he’s very proud of his wife and son for raising a large amount of money for cancer research. Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, and son, Ryland, raised well over $100,000 for research on blood cancer. “Yellowstone” fans know Cole Hauser as big bad cowboy Rip Wheeler. Cole helped his wife and son raise $181,868 for cancer research in a couple of different ways.

Cynthia auctioned off an autographed shirt worn by her husband on set while filming Rip Wheeler scenes. Cole Hauser also chipped in with a “Have a beer with Rip Wheeler” that was heavily popular with “Yellowstone” fans.

Cole Hauser was a big help to his wife and son and their efforts for cancer research. In his most recent social media post, he congratulates them both on the great achievement. He says he’s very proud of what they were able to do and is happy to be able to help them do it. He includes a photo of the fundraising team with his social media post.

“Very proud of this team of moms and these boys,” the “Yellowstone” star writes in the post’s caption space. “They raised $181,868 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”

Cynthia and Ryland Hauser are on the far left of the above photo. It is very easy to see Cole Hauser’s resemblance in his teenage son. Numerous “Yellowstone” fans chime in on the post to also congratulate Cole Hauser and his wife and son on raising a big chunk of change for cancer research.

Cynthia used social media to promote their fundraising efforts and auction off Cole Hauser and “Yellowstone” memorabilia. The items auctioned by the Hauser family were very popular among fans of the show.

Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler is a ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Favorite

Cole Hauser’s social media post congratulating his wife and son for assisting in cancer research was “liked” by well over 5,000 people. It is no surprise as many of the “Yellowstone” star’s posts receive a lot of attention from fans.

While “Yellowstone” has built an enormous fan base, Rip Wheeler has a fan base of his own. In a recent interview with Variety, Cole Hauser speaks on the show’s success as well as the success of his character.

“It feels like it is finally touching the edges of America,” he says. “It seems like New York and LA are kind of paying attention, which is nice, for a lot of us to see that kind of acknowledgment. I’m just happy that Americans are talking about Yellowstone and that they love this kind of show. Taylor [Sheridan] has done such a great job and there’s a tremendous cast.”