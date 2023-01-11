‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Weighs In on Potential Dutton Family Death in Second Half of Season 5

Vengeance is on the horizon for the Duttons but instead of facing a common enemy, this time, they are taking on each other. When Yellowstone aired season five’s midseason finale, Beth and Jamie Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley respectively, were plotting to kill one another. Though the second half of Yellowstone season five doesn’t premiere until this summer, series star Cole Hauser is weighing in on potential forthcoming Dutton family deaths.

While speaking with ET at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, Cole Hauser played any knowledge he may or may not have about future Dutton deaths close to the vest.

“I’m not the man to ask,” the actor insisted, “but listen, you never know.”

The Rip Wheeler actor continued, “[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him.”

While attending the event, Cole Hauser more broadly praised Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone as a series. He said, “I think the show’s amazing because of [Taylor Sheridan’s unpredictability], so we’ll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come.”

Aside from the “who” in regard to potential Dutton family deaths, it will also be interesting to see when those fatalities occur—if Taylor Sheridan even writes them in, the first place. Will Jamie and Beth enact their vengeance upon one another when the midseason premiere of Yellowstone debuts? Or is this a plot Sheridan plans to play out throughout the remainder of the season? Knowing the chess game that is the Yellowstone universe, it’s much more likely to be the latter.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Says Cole Hauser is as ‘Badass’ as Rip Wheeler

If you’ve ever wondered what Cole Hauser is like behind the scenes of Yellowstone, say no more. Brecken Merrill, who plays the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton, Tate, recently spoke out about what his more experienced costar is like as Cole Hauser and not just as Rip Wheeler.

“He’s badass in real life, too,” Merrill said during a previous podcast appearance. Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone character Rip practically lives in the saddle, and the young actor revealed the 47-year-old TV star isn’t much different. The teen star humorously said, “He cowboys. He cowboys just like he cowboys in Yellowstone.”

Clearly, it seems as though Brecken Merrill, who most prominently works with his on-screen parents Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, looks up to Cole Hauser. But because he gets very little on-screen time with the Rip Wheeler actor, it makes sense he’d enjoy spending more time with him behind the scenes.

Brecken Merrill also has the inside scoop on another of our favorite Yellowstone stars aside from Cole Hauser. Considering his other costar Kelly Reilly, he revealed the British-born actress, known as Beth on Yellowstone, is actually nothing like her character. Merrill said, “She’s basically the opposite of Beth. She’s nice and proper, and just happy all along.”