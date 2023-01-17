‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Cast in New Rodeo Crime Pic ‘Ride,’ And It Sounds Absolutely Awesome

Forrie J. Smith, who is known for his role as Yellowstone’s Lloyd Pierce, has been cast in a new rodeo crime picture called Ride.

According to Deadline, the new film is set amid amateur rodeo in Stephenville, Texas, which is described as the “Cowboy Capital.” It takes a look at “heartland American,” as well as the modern cowboy and eight-second miracles.

The IMDb description of Ride reveals that the film will follow a former bull rider, John Hawkins, played by The Outsiders star C. Thomas Howell. He faces his toughest ride when his daughter is diagnosed with cancer. Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith will play the role of Al, who is the only eldest bull rider in the family. He teams with Howell’s John Hawkins for a money heist. Others also starring in Ride include The Haunting of Hill House’s Annabeth Gish. She will play Hawkins’ wife.

“Desperate to raise the money for her treatment and going against his Sheriff wife’s faith, John partners with his exiled son Peter to raise the money,” the film’s description further reads. “And using the laws of bull riding as opposed to the laws of man, they must abide by only one rule: Don’t let go.”

The new film is scheduled to start shooting in Tennessee later this month. The locations will notably include live rodeos, Nashville music venues, and working ranches. Details about when the film will hit theaters have not been disclosed at this time.

Forrie J. Smith Talks About the Animal Treatment on the ‘Yellowstone’ Set

As previously reported, Forrie J. Smith recently spoke about how animals are treated on the Yellowstone set.

Although Yellowstone fans have watched characters go up against some violent animals and Rip Wheeler being forced to put down a horse, Smith stated not a single animal has been harmed on the show’s set.

“Not one horse or animal has been harmed or put down on Yellowstone,” Smith reassured. “Taylor Sheridan is very conscientious about the animals we use in our scenes!”

One of the animals on the Yellowstone set has attracted so much attention, it even has an Instagram account. Storm, the horse that plays Tate Dutton’s steed, Lucky, made his debut after Tate convinced Luke Grimes’ Kayce to let him have his very own horse. Although Lucky is rarely featured on the show, he made a cameo during the show’s fifth season.

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, shared a sweet video of him and Storm together while out riding with his mother. “I’m on Storm (Lucky) and Mom’s on Fred. Fred’s a great horse but he will bite anything he can get his teeth on. Whomever rode him always had to play the don’t-let-Fred-get-ya game.”