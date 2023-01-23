‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Enlists Fans to Help His Close Friends Whose Home Was Destroyed By Fire

He might not be one of Yellowstone‘s leading cast members, but fans adore him nevertheless. Forrie J. Smith has played the beloved ranch hand Lloyd Pierce since the Western drama debuted in 2018. Since then, the old cowboy has become a favorite among fans, offering well-earned advice to the Dutton Ranch’s outcasts, most prominently Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler as a teen and, now, Finn Little’s Carter. Outside the context of the show, however, Forrie J. Smith is just as well loved and he’s currently using his fanbase to try and get help for some close friends of his after they lost their home to a fire.

On Monday morning, Forrie J. Smith posted a photo of a GoFundMe page dedicated to the Wolverton Family. In his post, he wrote, “These are the folks who helped me after I got into the movie business, and treated me like one of their own. Please consider helping them to rebuild the Wolvertons.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser description, which was located by a helpful Yellowstone fan, revealed the details of the fire. It read that on the morning of January 11th, “Red and Margery woke up to a nightmare when they had to evacuate and watch as their entire house burned to the ground.”

Per the rest of the description, everything the couple has collected over the last 93 years, both personal items and priceless film collectables, was lost to the fire. The couple was then left homeless. The remainder read, “We are hoping their community will come together and help raise enough money for them to buy a fifth wheel and start rebuilding so they can live comfortably and try to move forward after this tragedy.”

Fundraising goals were set at $50,000. At the time of the Yellowstone star’s post, it had raised more than $23,000.

Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith to Star in New Crime Film, ‘Ride’

Though we look forward to seeing Forrie J. Smith return as Lloyd whenever the second half of Yellowstone season five premieres, the real-life cowboy is taking on another role, playing a cowboy but in another entirely different capacity.

Set to star in the upcoming crime film Ride, we follow the Hawkins family as they struggle to overcome a family emergency. John Hawkins, played by actor C. Thomas Howell, is a former bull rider who soon finds out his daughter is battling cancer. Forrie J. Smith plays the family’s eldest bull rider, Al. Together, they plan a heist. What follows is the thrilling new film’s plot description.

“Desperate to raise the money for her treatment and going against his Sheriff wife’s faith, John partners with his exiled son Peter…And using the laws of bull riding as opposed to the laws of man, they must abide by only one rule: Don’t let go.”