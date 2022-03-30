‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Offers Amazing Look at His Ranch: ‘No Place Like Home’

Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith.

“There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.

“Enjoy your sunsets!” the Montana native adds. Now there’s some solid advice if we’ve ever read it:

“A site that never gets old!” Instagram follower Teresa comments. A’men to that!

This is surely the case for Smith, too, as he often shares photos of his sunset-laden ranch. “Yee Haw! Love my backyard!” the Yellowstone star also posted a while back. Within, we see livestock stalls a’plenty amongst rough, used ranching land:

And just like seeing Smith enjoy his dazzling sunsets, there’s no watching Yellowstone without loving ranch hand Lloyd Pierce. The beloved cowboy has become a staple of the series, and is easily one of the best characters on the show. This seemed set to change in early Season 4, however, as Lloyd took a darker turn – nearly killing Walker (Ryan Bingham) out of pure jealous rage.

Thankfully, his story comes full circle, and by the season finale we got our old Lloyd back. But we won’t spoil any of that for you here!

‘Yellowstone’ Icon Forrie J. Smith is Also a Real-Life Rodeo Icon

And as for reality, the actor behind this grizzled Dutton rancher is an actual grizzled veteran cowboy. He’s not just living on a ranch for the gorgeous sunsets. In fact, Forrie J. Smith is such a perfect fit for Yellowstone because he is 100% the real deal.

From birth, Smith was raised on his grandparent’s ranch in Montana. “I went to grade school at Montana City – there were 13 kids in 8 grades,” Smith told RodeoNews a while back. “I fed cows with a team and sleigh when it was 50 below and it was 106 in August when I was setting posts.”

The Lloyd icon grew up going to the local rodeo with his parents. And he was competing himself by his 8th birthday.

“I was on my second pair of chaps already – I wore one out riding at home,” he revealed. “My granddad rodeoed when they circled the cars and snubbed the horses,” he recalls. “I was drawn to it. I’m known as a horseman… I started working the labor list when I was eight under guys like Sonny Linger, Reg Kesler, and the Big Bend Rodeo Company. I’ve been on 17 horses in one day and 11 head of bulls in one day.”

And as Yellowstone‘s Smith will tell you himself: “Everything good in my life was because of rodeo.”