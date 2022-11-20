‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Posts Awesome Ranch Pic With His Other Look-Alike Son

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is one of the few cast members on the hit Paramount Network series that legitimately is not “all hat and no cattle.” Smith is a real-life cowboy, and so are his sons … who look exactly like him. On Saturday, the Lloyd actor took a break from ranching to post a pic with his son, Wilder.

“Wilder, my son and our colts in Temecula CA for XIT horse sale,” Smith captioned the pic.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Smith’s son bears an uncanny resemblance to him. “Your boys look just like you,” one fan wrote. In fact, one fan thought Forrie’s son looks like fan-favorite “Yellowstone” character, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). “I thought he was Rip for a minute!!! LOL,” the fan commented.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Forrie J. Smith’s Son, Forrest

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” premiered last Sunday (Nov. 13). There were several moments that had fans talking on social media, but one moment that stuck out for fans is the actor that played that young version of Smith’s Dutton ranchhand character, Lloyd.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice how incredibly similar he looked to Smith. But it was more than just excellent casting. The young Lloyd star is Smith’s real-life son, Forrest. This isn’t the first time Forrest has appeared on the show, but fans were still amazed when Forrest was on screen for a flashback scene.

Viewers will likely recall from the premiere Forrest’s memorable line. In the bunkhouse, young Rip Wheeler is preparing to go out with Beth Dutton on the town. Before leaving, Forrest’s young Lloyd tells Rip, “Not one good thing happens in town, Rip. Not one good thing.”

And, as it turned out, Lloyd was right. Because the date didn’t exactly turn out too well.

“Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 3 airs tonight (Nov. 20). Judging by the episode 3 preview, looks like some wild things are going down when the show kicks off at 8 PM ET on Paramount network. In case you need a refresher, be sure to catch a full recap of episode 1, “One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” and episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom.”