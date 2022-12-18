‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Posts Cowboying Video Set to Perfect Chris LeDoux Song

Few would argue that Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is one of the most cowboy cowboys on television these days. His portrayal of Lloyd Pierce in the hugely popular neo-western drama series is certainly a fan-favorite. Really, who wouldn’t love the character?

A recent episode in the hit series featured a pure cowboy moment as the Yellowstone ranch hands, including Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd Pierce, worked the cattle on the ranch. And Smith shares quick clips of the moment in a recent Instagram post set to the perfect Chris LeDoux song: It Ain’t The Years, It’s The Miles.

“It ain’t the years boys,” Forrie J. Smith quotes in his Instagram caption. “[It’s] the miles!!”

Smith’s Lloyd Pierce has been a part of the popular series since it premiered five seasons ago. The character is one of the seniormost ranch hands on the Dutton Ranch, having worked for Costner’s John Dutton for many years. Pierce is one of the “branded” ranch hands after he pledged his loyalty to Dutton with the permanent mark.

The Popular Yellowstone Star Joins A Country Legend For An Iconic Selfie

Forrie J. Smith is often posting pics to Instagram along with some of our favorite country music hits. Just like the time earlier this month, when the star shared an epic selfie with country music icon, Randy Travis. And, as if the pic of the two stars isn’t enough, Forrie J. Smith adds some flair to the post by featuring Randy Travis’s hit song Heros and Friends. What was created was a post that was adored, getting much love from Yellowstone fans – and country music fans, of course.

“Last [night’s] Bonus!!” Forrie J. Smith writes in his recent Instagram post. The television and movie star adds “RANDY TRAVIS and me digging up!!”

According to Smith, he ran into the 63-year-old country music icon at an event in Fort Worth Texas. And the two connected pretty quickly it seems, based on the epic selfie we are all loving.

“What a beautiful photo of two amazing men,” comments one fan on the pic. Another fan gushes over the selfie commenting that this pic is “the best” featuring two legendary favorites.

“God bless Randy Travis.” another fan comments. “a true treasure!!!”