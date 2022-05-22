‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Praises ‘Bravery, Courage, and Honor’ of Military Members Ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day may not be until next weekend, but Yellowstone star Forrie J Smith is starting to celebrate anyway. Ahead of the big holiday, Smith shared a photo with his fanbase that both honored all those who have served our country as well as showed his own support. Smith wanted his followers to know that he was behind the troops and all they’ve done to ensure our freedom and safety.

On Instagram, Smith posted a photo of himself sitting with Cole Hauser next to an American flag. Below the photo, Smith included text that read, “Memorial Day is a time to celebrate the freedom we have in America, we should never forget that very freedom came at the expense of the brave heroes who lost their lives or who are permanently injured fighting to protect it.”

In the caption, the Yellowstone star continued, “Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 is a special time to honor America’s history and commemorate the bravery, courage and honor of our troops.”

With Smith already starting to celebrate Memorial Day, it’s a wonder what festivities he’ll have on the actual holiday. No doubt, the Yellowstone star will surely find even more ways to show his support.

Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J Smith Chime in with Messages of Patriotism and Appreciation

Posts like Forrie J Smith’s often allow people from all walks of life to come together and honor those keeping our nation safe. And that’s precisely what happened in the comments of the photo. Yellowstone fans gathered to write their own messages of support and appreciation for our nation’s heroes.

“I am so grateful for our brave men and women who have sacrificed for our country. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” one fan of Yellowstone‘s Forrie J Smith wrote.

“Amen Forrie! My sister was killed in action in 2007 and that Memorial Day had such a different meaning. We had several family members who are veterans but losing them while serving our country really hits the heart & soul,” another added.

“Well said! Freedom is not free,” a third shared. “God Bless Our Troops and their Families.”

Even service members, themselves, chimed in on the conversation to let others know that their support was well-received.

“Amen to that! I am a US Air Force DAV and proud of all of my service,” one veteran shared. “Thank you for the shout out, for those that didn’t make it home. RIP.”