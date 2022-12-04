‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith & Randy Travis Link Up for Legendary Selfie

As if you needed any further reason to adore Forrie J. Smith, fans caught the Yellowstone star in an epic selfie with country music legend Randy Travis on Saturday. His post, which also featured Travis’s song, “Heroes and Friends,” saw much love from the show’s fans.

“Last nights Bonus!!” Forrie J. Smith wrote on Instagram. “RANDY TRAVIS and me digging up!!”

According to his post, the Yellowstone star ran into the 63-year-old icon at the Careity Cutting event in Fort Worth, Texas. The star’s followers shared their love for both men in the comments.

“What a beautiful photo of two amazing men,” one fan gushed. A second Instagram user added, “This is the best. Two of my favorites!!”

Of the veteran singer, fans wrote, “God bless Randy Travis…a true treasure!!! So great you got to meet him Forrie!!”

Why Lloyd’s Age Plays Such a Prominent Role in ‘Yellowstone’s Latest Episode

At 62 years old, Forrie J. Smith has not only proven himself to be an immensely talented and dedicated actor, but also a lifelong cowboy. While many of Yellowstone‘s cast members came to their roles with little to no experience in the world of cowboyin’, Forrie J. Smith is the real thing.

Born in Helena, Montana in 1959, the actor, stuntman, and real-life rancher continues to be a crucial member of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. But why exactly did his character Lloyd’s birthday play such a prominent role in the last episode of the show, “Horses In Heaven?”

At face value, it seems as though Lloyd’s birthday simply served to set up the plotline that saw Smith’s character, Cole Hauser’s, and the rest of the bunkhouse at a bar with Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. However, the specifics around his age could help answer some less prominent questions.

As Rip pointed out last week, Lloyd is just 58 years old. Rip corrects the members of the bunkhouse after Denim Richards’ Colby teases him about being 70 years old.

One of the reason’s the Yellowstone actor’s age is so important is due to the timeline of the relationship he shares with Rip Wheeler. While we’ve seen Lloyd offer fatherly advice to Rip on multiple occasions, Outsider‘s Jon D. B. points out that having a major age gap between the two characters would strain their growing brotherly relationship.

Second, Taylor Sheridan may have de-aged Lloyd a few years in order to emphasize the physical and mental strain ranch work puts on cowboys.

Regardless of the “why,” though, as well as Forrie J. Smith’s age, the actor continues to be a pivotal character within Yellowstone’s narrative.