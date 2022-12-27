‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Speaks Out About Animal Treatment on Set

Yellowstone is home to a litany of talented actors, musicians, and real-life cowboys. However, it also boasts a massive cast of animals including horses, cattle, bison, and more. In the past, we’ve seen some level of violence against animals within the fictional series, most prominently when Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler has been forced to put down a horse. On Monday, though, Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J. Smith took to Instagram recently to assure fans of the hit Western that not a single animal has been harmed in the making of Yellowstone since it premiered in 2018. Check out his post below.

The beloved Yellowstone actor wrote, “Not one horse or animal has been harmed or put down on YellowstoneTV! [Series creator] Taylor Sheridan is very conscientious about the animals we use in our scenes!”

Given that Forrie J. Smith is one of Yellowstone‘s most seasoned cowboys, fans assured him they never doubted the safety of the series’ non-human cast.

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Of course no animals are harmed! Never even gave it a thought … happy holidays!”

A second Yellowstone fan added, “This is like a psa. I like this video a lot. Taking such good care of the animals.”

One ‘Yellowstone’ Horse Even Has His Own Fanbase

Yellowstone fans were thrilled to see their favorite cast members return to the screen when season five debuted in November. However, just a few episodes in, a handful of fans were equally thrilled to see the return of one non-human cast member. Viewers welcomed back a horse named Storm, who fills the role of Tate Dutton’s steed, Lucky.

Yellowstone fans first met Storm’s Lucky a few seasons ago. He made his debut after Tate finally convinced his dad Kayce (Luke Grimes) to let him own his own horse. Since then, Lucky’s very rarely featured in the series, however, he made a long-awaited cameo during the fifth episode of the new season.

Taking to Instagram after the episode debuted, Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill posted a photo of himself atop Storm. In his post he wrote, “Who peeped ‘Lucky’ in tonight’s episode??” Eagle-eyed fans flocked to the comments with excitement over the horse’s return.

“So happy to see Lucky,” one Yellowstone fan wrote, “and Tate finally getting to ride him!”

A second Instagram user gushed, “Been wondering where…Lucky was! Was awesome to see him last night!”

Up until this point, it’s been very rarely that Brecken Merrill’s character has been seen atop his horse. However, with the growing Dutton teenager taking on greater roles and responsibility in season five, Yellowstone fans are hopeful to see more of the young cowboy’s ranching and riding skills.

Be sure to tune in to the next all-new episode of Yellowstone when it debuts Sunday, January 1st.