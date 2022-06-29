‘Yellowstone’s Harrison Ford-Led Prequel Changes Name To ‘1923’: What This Means

Earlier in June, Paramount Global sent word that Yellowstone‘s next origin story would be retitled 1923. What changes should we expect alongside?

Paramount broke out all the stops to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22nd. In addition to Kevin Costner, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill making the rounds in London, the studio brought big news for their ever-expanding Yellowstone universe.

Per series creator Taylor Sheridan, Paramount announced that 1923 (formerly titled 1932) will be the new title for the Academy Award® nominee’s highly-anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone origin story. Initially, series descriptors for a 1930’s based prequel placed Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford in the following:

The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. 1932 working synopsis

Now, ‘Yellowstone’s Paramount has sent a new synopsis with the title change to ‘1923’:

1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. 1923 updated plot synopsis

“1923 will account for the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920) both of which will be woven into the story,” Paramount confirms for Outsider. And herein lie the biggest changes.

Switching gears to a decade earlier will allow for Sheridan, Ford, and Mirren to portray the full impact of American Prohibition. A 1932 project, however, would catch the ending of alcohol’s illegal status.

In addition, 1923 will now be able to address the ending of the first world war. WWI held catastrophic consequences for the Western world. In Sheridan’s Yellowstone mythology, the Duttons have a long history with military service; from Tim McGraw’s Civil War veteran, James Dutton, in 1883, down to Luke Grimes‘ Navy SEAL, Kayce Dutton, in Yellowstone proper. Following this thru line means we’re likely to see a Dutton veteran of World War I with 1923.

‘Battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s Great Depression’

As difficult as these world-altering events were, the early 1920s were thrice as hard on Montanans. As Sheridan’s new synopsis notes, 1923 will also capture Montana’s own great depression.

For the majority of America, the Great Depression hit hardest from 1929 to 1939. But in many rural, land-dependent places like Montana, the effects of historic drought brought on a failing economy far earlier.

Dust Bowl in America, 1930. (Photo by: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

As a result, 1923‘s setting is certain to challenge the Duttons in ways we haven’t seen before. It’ll be some of the toughest of times for any generation in Dutton family history, to be sure. And with how phenomenal 1883 was, we can’t wait to see what Mirren and Ford bring to this next prequel.

MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing 1923. The original series will debut on Paramount+ this December.