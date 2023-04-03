‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen, Jen Landon Attend 2023 CMT Music Awards Amid Show Turmoil

As fans continue to anxiously wait for the news about Yellowstone’s future, a couple of stars from the hit western series, Ian Bohen, Lainey Wilson, and Jen Landon, made their way to the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2nd) in Austin, Texas.

While on the big event’s red carpet, Bohen gave some interesting details about Yellowstone’s production. “We’ll go back this summer,” Bohen reassured Entertainment Tonight. He then said that “mums the word” on if he has received any season five scripts yet.

The Yellowstone actor also revealed on the red carpet that the western TV show’s fans can expect it to return “later this year.” He then said, “Just be patient with us. It takes a long time to make, but it’s worth the wait. I promise.”

In regards to Matthew McConaughey joining the Yellowstone franchise for a new spin-off, Bohen added “I’ve never met him, but he seems like a really great guy.”

Lainey Wilson, who just joined Yellowstone for season 5, also spoke on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards about the show. “I haven’t got a call yet,” Wilson admitted. “But as far as I know they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming.”

Despite not knowing anything about the production’s schedule, Wilson remains optimistic about Yellowstone’s future. “I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it. We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

Ian Bohen Talks Meeting Lainey Wilson on the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ For the First Time

Along with talking about Yellowstone and its future, Ian Bohen spoke about meeting country music star Lainey Wilson on the western show’s set.

“I met her just about 12 months ago on set,” Bohen said about Wilson. “And I wasn’t familiar with her music at all at the time. When I saw her at the end of our first day of work, I said, ‘Hey, what should I listen to?’ And she said, ‘Heart Like a Truck,’ and walked away. And I was like, ‘Okay.’”

The Yellowstone star then said that he put the song on and it has been on repeat ever since. “Now, she’s the number one lady in the country,” he gushed about Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone main cast made headlines after bailing on the 2023 PaleyFest in Los Angles on Saturday (April 1st). Although this seems troubling, Paramount Network Development President, Keith Cox, said at one of the festival’s panels that he remains confident that Kevin Costner is committed to the show and will be returning.