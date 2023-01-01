‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Previews ‘Combustible Moment’ on Midseason Finale

The “Yellowstone” mid-season finale is upon us, and everyone has their theories and speculations about what’s going to happen. The cast, meanwhile, is sharing as much as they possibly can to get us all in the spirit of the explosive episode.

Ian Bohen recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the mid-season finale, mentioning a “combustible moment” in the episode. Bohen shared as much as he could without spoiling anything for fans.

What’s to come on the midseason finale of #Yellowstone?!? pic.twitter.com/xGHdaaMMGn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 1, 2023

“We spent a lot of […] time this season building up and making people feel safe and secure and growing together,” said Bohen. “And that’s only as a device to make it harder when inevitably the obstacle comes in. Now we’ve brought in distance, we’re separating the bunkhouse, Beth and Rip, John is gone from the ranch. Everything has just been scattered like an explosion to the four corners. So it is sad but it’s necessary.”

Bohen also commented on how this distance is going to affect the “Yellowstone” ranch and the people still on it. John is off being governor and doesn’t have time to protect his land, which is the only thing he wanted to do as governor. Without their leader, the ranch is weak, and there are holes in its defenses, as Bohen mentions.

“What it means for us is we’re going to see that final combustible moment when it detonates,” said Bohen, “and that creates a void at the ranch, a lot of holes, and spaces in between things that are usually guarding the ranch. And when we have those holes it’s easier for the enemy to get in. So it’s the beginning of a very dangerous period at the ranch for all the people […] all the characters, it’s going to be tough.”

How Weaknesses At the Dutton Ranch Could Spell Trouble in the Mid-Season Finale of ‘Yellowstone’

Things are beginning to come to a head on “Yellowstone.” Fans complained about the show starting off too slow, with not enough action. But, it’s just as Bohen said: that’s necessary so when things do hit the fan, the stakes are much higher.

“Yellowstone” spent all that time in the first half of the season building up the good things, creating as much of a sense of familiarity and safety as a show like “Yellowstone” can. But, now things are getting serious. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been, things are changing, there’s distance, and it’s strange.

The Dutton Ranch has always presented a unified front against its enemies. Now, with John away, who’s there to really represent the unbreakable wall around the ranch? John Dutton is that ranch, and being governor has made him weak where it matters most. He has the most power in the state, but it’s wrapped up in governmental red tape. Now, how can he protect his ranch if he’s never there?